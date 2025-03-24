Who Is Vipraj Nigam, the Uncapped Indian All-Rounder Who Removed Aiden Markram During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Vipraj Nigam removed Aiden Markram during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Uncapped Indian spinner Vipraj Nigam had a moment to cherish during his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

He removed South African batter Aiden Markram in the fourth ball of his first over in the competition. Markram, looking to clear the boundary by going big, holed it out to Mitchell Starc in the deep as he was dismissed for 15 runs.

Who is Vipraj Nigam?

Vipraj Nigam is an all-rounder who bowls leg-spin and bats right-handed. He hails from Uttar Pradesh and made headlines during the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He collected eight wickets from seven matches and made a valuable contribution with the bat too, scoring 27 runs off eight balls against Andhra, which Uttar Pradesh won by four wickets. Vipraj won the Player of the Match award for also taking two wickets in the match.

Vipraj, 20, also impressed during a pre-season intra-squad match for DC. He amassed 54 runs from just 29 balls, slamming seven fours and two sixes.

Vipraj conceded 10 runs in his first over against LSG while also taking the wicket of Aiden Markram. However, he endured a difficult second over, conceding 25 runs, including three sixes from Nicholas Pooran. At the time of writing this report, the Super Giants were cruising at 124/1 in 10.4 overs, with Nicholas Pooran (41) and Mitchell Marsh (64) unbeaten.

