News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Vi[raj Nigam DC vs LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Who Is Vipraj Nigam, the Uncapped Indian All-Rounder Who Removed Aiden Markram During DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Vipraj Nigam removed Aiden Markram during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Vi[raj Nigam DC vs LSG IPL 2025

Uncapped Indian spinner Vipraj Nigam had a moment to cherish during his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

He removed South African batter Aiden Markram in the fourth ball of his first over in the competition. Markram, looking to clear the boundary by going big, holed it out to Mitchell Starc in the deep as he was dismissed for 15 runs.

Who is Vipraj Nigam?

Vipraj Nigam is an all-rounder who bowls leg-spin and bats right-handed. He hails from Uttar Pradesh and made headlines during the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He collected eight wickets from seven matches and made a valuable contribution with the bat too, scoring 27 runs off eight balls against Andhra, which Uttar Pradesh won by four wickets. Vipraj won the Player of the Match award for also taking two wickets in the match.

Vipraj, 20, also impressed during a pre-season intra-squad match for DC. He amassed 54 runs from just 29 balls, slamming seven fours and two sixes.

ALSO READ:

Vipraj conceded 10 runs in his first over against LSG while also taking the wicket of Aiden Markram. However, he endured a difficult second over, conceding 25 runs, including three sixes from Nicholas Pooran. At the time of writing this report, the Super Giants were cruising at 124/1 in 10.4 overs, with Nicholas Pooran (41) and Mitchell Marsh (64) unbeaten.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aiden Markram
Cricket
DC
DC vs LSG
Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Vipraj Nigam

Related posts

Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Back After Big Accident, Punjab Kings Youngster, Backed by Ricky Ponting, Set to Storm IPL 2025

The Punjab Kings youngster is set to take the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm.
10:05 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

‘Rishabh Pant Scammed Goenka’: Fans Go Berserk After LSG Skipper Scores Duck in Their IPL 2025 Opener vs Delhi Capitals

He scored a six-ball duck.
9:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
digvesh rathi dc vs lsg playing xi ipl 2025

Meet Digvesh Rathi, Mystery spinner with the Sunil Narine action in LSG Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He was acquired by LSG for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November.
10:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MS-Dhoni-Spills-the-Beans-About-Speculations-of-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Being-Only-a-Paper-Captain

‘I Was Making Decisions’: MS Dhoni Spills the Beans About Speculations of Ruturaj Gaikwad Being Only a Paper-Captain

The Gaikwad-led CSK won their first match of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians.
7:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
mayank yadav lsg vs dc ipl 2025 lucknow super giants

Why is Last Season’s Fastest Bowler Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for their IPL 2025 Match vs Delhi Capitals?

The pacer will not be available for a major chunk of the league stage.
9:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
KL Rahul expecting first child dc vs lsg ipl 2025 playing xi

Why is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for the IPL 2025 DC vs LSG Clash?

KL Rahul does not feature in Delhi Capitals' playing XI in their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants.
9:34 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.