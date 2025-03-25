‘King Babar’ – New SRH Signing Trolled by England Cricketer on His Social Media Post

The two were teammates in the SA20 with Durban Super Giants

The Fab Four or the Fab Five is the debate for the current generation. Whether you consider Pakistan ace Babar Azam part of that discussion or not depends on which side of the aisle you are on.

Pakistan players and the team’s fans have always kept the pot boiling, hyping up their ‘King’ which also received support from New Zealand great Kane Williamson who thought Babar is a great batter to be considered among the top 5 for this generation.

Chris Woakes Pokes Fun At Wiaan Mulder

The internet remains a strange place where one reference bleeds into something else, even if it doesn’t bear any context. In that vein, the abuse-hurling and banter about ‘King Babar’ has reached players of other countries too as the recent post related to South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder shows.

English Cricketer Chris Woakes trolling Babar Azam on instagram by calling "King Babar" with laughing emojis in a banter with Wian mulder.

This is so embarrassing 😭😂#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/Lg8kmWFtSg — Cric mate (@MatesCric07) March 24, 2025

Mulder, who has been signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, had posted an advertisement about a vehicle linked with his domestic side Lions. Even though there was nothing related to Babar, England allrounder and Mulder’s Durban Super Giants teammate in SA20, posted a comment saying ‘King Babar’.

While the reference Woakes made might be a joke within the dressing room, it certainly left few fans angry, who flooded the comment replies with abuse.

Mulder’s Heated Battle With Babar Azam

Woakes might also be referring to the confrontation between Mulder and Babar a couple of months ago.

During the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Newlands, Mulder was bowling to Babar during the follow-on second innings. Babar defended one of the ball on the front foot which tumbled back to Mulder, who picked it up and threw it back with full force.

Babar went face-to-face with Mulder as they exchanged heated words and had to be separated by South African players and the umpires. Babar had the last laugh for that day as he scored 81 and stitched a partnership of 205 with opener Shan Masood to help the visitors post a total of 478.

However, that wasn’t enough as South Africa knocked off a target of 58 runs to win the Test by 10 wickets.

