Sanjeev Goenka Rishabh Pant ipl 2025 lsg vs dc
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

Rishabh Pant And Sanjeev Goenka Seen Engaging in Discussion After LSG Loss vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

It wasn't the first time LSG owner had a post-match discussion with his team's captain

Sanjeev Goenka Rishabh Pant ipl 2025 lsg vs dc

Close defeats, that too a loss by a single wicket, are a bitter pill to swallow. For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that’s what happened on Monday as they let Delhi Capitals come back from the brink at 65/5 and chase down a target of 210 in Visakhapatnam.

The defeat would be much more embarrassing for Rishabh Pant who was a Delhi Capitals man for all his career before making the switch to LSG for Indian Premier League (IPL). 

The keeper-batter, given reins of the team straight away, was left red-faced as he let his former team flip the script on his current one.

Much like his predecessor KL Rahul, who was dragged into an argument with team owner Sanjeev Goenka last year, Pant was seen having a conversation with him after the defeat to DC. 

Sanjiv Goenka’s History With LSG Captains

The conversation in the new footage is tough to decipher but it is clear that Goenka wasn’t happy with the result. However, it didn’t look like a spat like the argument that happened in IPL 2024 after LSG had lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 10 wickets.

ALSO READ:

In that clash last year, LSG were listless as they were restricted to 165/4 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 2-12 in four overs. The opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma blew away the target within 9.4 overs.

Rahul admitted later that the spat being in the public eye had clearly affected the team morale.

What Did LSG Do Wrong Against DC?

On Monday, LSG weren’t as bad as they were back then but they did let a win slip away with some bad field placements and timid bowling. Ashutosh Sharma breathed life into DC’s chase with a brilliant 66 not out off 31 balls. His confidence grew with every passing ball as he clobbered five boundaries and five sixes to help DC score 62 off the last five overs.

Spinner Vipraj Nigam also played a big part in it with scintillating 39 off 14 balls which included a six and a four against experience Shahbaz Ahmed and two boundaries off Prince Yadav.

Despite tumbling wickets at the other end, Ashutosh stayed calm to finish the job with three balls remaining.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
RIshabh Pant
Sanjiv Goenka

