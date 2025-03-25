Rishabh Pant and LSG Asst Coach Lance Klusener Contradict Each Other After Heartbreaking Defeat vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant felt they had scored enough runs on that kind of track, even if they lost the momentum in the second half.

After Lucknow Super Giants’ close one-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night, Rishabh Pant, LSG’s captain, and Lance Klusener, LSG’s assistant coach, made contrasting comments. Pant felt they had scored enough runs on that kind of track, even if they lost the momentum in the second half.

“I think we had enough runs on the board. Our batters batted really well. We might have lost momentum in between overs 13-17, but it was a pretty good score on this wicket.”

However, Lance Klusener thought otherwise, as he felt LSG were 20-30 runs short in the first innings. It put pressure on bowlers, resulting in a close defeat in the final over.

Rishabh Pant starts his LSG stint in the worst possible way

Rishabh Pant has had a forgettable outing in his maiden LSG game, for he didn’t perform with the bat and made poor captaincy choices. Firstly, he was dismissed on a six-ball duck in the first innings to leave his team midway through the dig.

Had he stayed there and batted deep, LSG could have scored a lot more and reached somewhere near 230 while batting first. Later, his bowling changes and field placements were also perplexing, especially Shardul Thakur’s use.

Despite taking two wickets, he only got two overs and didn’t return to the attack after the fifth set when other bowlers conceded too many runs from both ends. Further, Pant also made a few errors with the gloves behind the sticks, including a crucial stumping miss in the final over.

LSG must be more prudent with their bowling changes, especially when they are already without first-choice pacers. Further, they must score more than above-par totals since bowling is not their stronger suit in IPL 2025.

