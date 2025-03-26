‘Ready for All Formats..’ – Shreyas Iyer Gets Endorsement From India Legend After Smashing Punjab Kings Debut vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He expressed his views on social media.

In the fifth match of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer played a fantastic innings against Gujarat Titans, scoring an unbeaten 97 runs of just 42 balls. His brilliant performance impressed both the fans and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly Backs Iyer for All Formats

Following Iyer’s batting, Ganguly expressed his views on social media. He complimented Iyer and stated that he has been the most improved batsman in the past year. Ganguly also expressed his faith in Iyer’s form and stated that now he is capable of playing all formats of the game. He acknowledged that Iyer had experienced some issues, especially with regard to dealing with deliveries on good length, but he has done work on his weaknesses and shown noticeable improvement.

“Shreyas iyer the most improved batsman in last 1 yr .. ready for all formats . Great to see his improvement after a few issues on length,” wrote Sourav Ganguly on X.

Shreyas iyer the most improved batsman in last 1 yr .. ready for all formats . Great to see his improvement after a few issues on length @ShreyasIyer15 @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 25, 2025

Iyer has now scored 6000 runs in T20 cricket. So far, he has played 224 T20 matches and scored a total of 6071 runs. In his T20 career, he has hit three centuries and 38 half-centuries.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings Make a Strong Statement in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings batted first and put up a strong total of 243-5 in their 20 overs. Debutant Priyansh Arya played well, scoring 47 runs, while captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 97. Towards the end, Shashank Singh provided a late boost with a quick 44 off just 16 balls. For Gujarat Titans, Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets.

Gujarat Titans fought hard but lost by 11 runs. Shubman Gill began strongly, making 33 off 14 balls, and Sai Sudharsan led the chase with 74 runs. Jos Buttler contributed 54, and Sherfane Rutherford made 46, but it was insufficient to take them across the finishing line. Punjab Kings’ impact player Vijay Kumar Vyshak bowled three crucial overs in the death, conceding just 28 runs, which helped turn the game in their favor. Arshdeep Singh also played an important role by taking two wickets for Punjab Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.