‘Play for Team Not for Century’: Fans Heap Plaudits After PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Slams Selfless 97 off 42 vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was acquired for a whopping INR 26.75 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, justified his lofty price tag by playing a scintillating innings today (March 25) against the Gujarat Titans.

The dynamic right-hander slammed a quickfire 97 off 42 balls, which comprised five fours and nine maximums. Not only that, Iyer also sacrificed his century despite being on 97 with enough balls left for him to complete the milestone.

As Shashank Singh was playing the finisher’s role to perfection, Iyer took a backseat and let his partner take on the onslaught. Shashank eventually finished with an explosive 16-ball 44 to propel PBKS to a towering total of 243 for 5 in 20 overs.

Following Shreyas’ selfless act, fans were quick to heap praises on the Indian star on X (formerly Twitter)

Check some of the best reactions below.

Play for team not for century

Well play well done Shreyas ♥️



Shreyas Iyer registers his highest score in Indian Premier League

Shreyas scored an unbeaten 97 in the first innings against Titans. @ShreyasIyer15 @PunjabKingsIPL #IPL2025 #ShreyasIyer #gujratvspunjab . pic.twitter.com/ikYFbOSGVo — TheShrestha Shukla✍️😎✍️👑🛕 (@ShresthShu67962) March 25, 2025

Shreyas Iyer’s leadership is next level. A true team player, always lifting others. — Shashi kumar K R (@shashikumarkr25) March 25, 2025

Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Debuts:



– Delhi: 93* (40 balls)

– LKKR: 20* (19 balls)

– Punjab Kings: 97* (42 balls)



A MASTERCLASS IN CAPTAINCY AND BATSMANSHIP! 🏏🔥 #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/CbMFnjp5QD — Sports World 🏏⚽. (@ShamimSports) March 25, 2025

Shreyas Iyer missed his deserving hundred. 97 is nothing less than 💯 #IPL2025 — Naseem Akram (@naseemakram100) March 25, 2025

Shreyas Iyer real selfless player. pic.twitter.com/dXADk0cwtT — neeraj yadav (@apna123neeraj) March 25, 2025

Shreyas Iyer delivers a masterclass! A captain’s knock filled with class, composure, and pure intent. What a player! #ShreyasIyer



pic.twitter.com/p0m4Hspjwv — Cricklover (@kumarmanoj_11) March 25, 2025

What a knock by Shreyas Iyer! He’s looking like a proper T20 batter now. Captain's innings! Hoping to change fortunes for @PunjabKingsIPL this season! @ShreyasIyer15 #ShreyasIyer #GTvsPBKS #IPL2025 — Abhishek Sen (@Abhishek_Sen14) March 25, 2025

– Not Retained in IPL auction.

– Came in auction.

– Punjab Kings picked him.

– Captain Punjab side.

– First Match as Punjab Captain.

– He scored 97*(42) with 9 Sixes.

– He sacrificed his Hundred.



TAKE A BOW, CAPTAIN SHREYAS IYER. — Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) March 25, 2025

Shreyas Iyer Most Selfless player 🔥 That's How Captain Should be 🫶❤️



Your 97>> century

Well done Boii #ShreyasIyer #GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/U9msYx7KRl — 𝙏𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙦 ⚓ (@Tanixcasm) March 25, 2025

The PBKS batting lineup dominated the GT bowlers from the word go. Young batting sensation Priyansh Arya got them off to a flying start with a fiery 47 off 23 before Shreyas Iyer continued the momentum with a captain’s innings of 97. Shashank Singh then put the finishing touches with his fireworks to set GT a big chase of 244 runs.

At the time of writing this report, GT has started with their chase and the scoreboard reads 61 for 0 in 5.4 overs with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan currently batting in the middle.

PBKS, on the other hand, will be eager to find a breakthrough before the powerplay ends.

