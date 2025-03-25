News
Last updated: March 25, 2025

‘Play for Team Not for Century’: Fans Heap Plaudits After PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Slams Selfless 97 off 42 vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His innings comprised five fours and nine maximums.

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was acquired for a whopping INR 26.75 crores at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, justified his lofty price tag by playing a scintillating innings today (March 25) against the Gujarat Titans.

The dynamic right-hander slammed a quickfire 97 off 42 balls, which comprised five fours and nine maximums. Not only that, Iyer also sacrificed his century despite being on 97 with enough balls left for him to complete the milestone.

As Shashank Singh was playing the finisher’s role to perfection, Iyer took a backseat and let his partner take on the onslaught. Shashank eventually finished with an explosive 16-ball 44 to propel PBKS to a towering total of 243 for 5 in 20 overs.

Following Shreyas’ selfless act, fans were quick to heap praises on the Indian star on X (formerly Twitter)

Check some of the best reactions below.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer plays captain’s knock as PBKS set Gujarat Titans massive 244 runs chase

The PBKS batting lineup dominated the GT bowlers from the word go. Young batting sensation Priyansh Arya got them off to a flying start with a fiery 47 off 23 before Shreyas Iyer continued the momentum with a captain’s innings of 97. Shashank Singh then put the finishing touches with his fireworks to set GT a big chase of 244 runs.

At the time of writing this report, GT has started with their chase and the scoreboard reads 61 for 0 in 5.4 overs with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan currently batting in the middle.

PBKS, on the other hand, will be eager to find a breakthrough before the powerplay ends.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

