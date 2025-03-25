Why are Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips not in Gujarat Titans’ Playing XI for Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Clash?

Both players are added to impact player substitutes.

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss ahead of their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and opted to field in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, the Gujarat Titans benched Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips from their playing XI. They have named R Sai Kishore in the playing XI.

Why Gujarat Titans Benched Sundar and Phillips?

If you look at the Gujarat Titans playing XI, the Shubman Gill-led side features three overseas players in Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada. New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, along with West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford, and India all-rounder Washington Sundar, are all among the impact player substitutes for Gujarat Titans. With all three of them among the substitutes, this gives the Gujarat Titans flexibility to bring in whichever among the three players for the chase as an impact player.

Glenn Phillips, Sherfane Rutherford, and Washington Sundar are good batting options. Having one of them as an impact player during the Gujarat Titans’ chase will add depth to the batting lineup.

R Sai Kishore is an impressive bowler who can take wickets in the middle overs. In nine IPL matches, he has taken 10 out of his 14 total wickets in the middle overs.

At the time of writing this report, PBKS were off to a flying start despite the dismissal of Prabhsimran Singh (5) in the fourth over. Debutant Priyansh Arya (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (18*) were batting with the Punjab Kings’ score reading 73/1 after six overs. Kagiso Rabada got the wicket of Prabhsimran.

Shreyas Iyer had led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title last year. Punjab Kings acquired their skipper for INR 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history.

Punjab Kings are yet to win an IPL title. While Gujarat Titans, under Hardik Pandya, clinched their maiden title in their debut season. GT reached the final of the IPL 2023 edition as well, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings. Both PBKS and GT failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024 after finishing outside the top four.

