News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

One is an opener and the other, a finisher.

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have handed two sensational young batters their debut in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against Gujarat Titans (GT).

24-year-old left-hander Priyansh Arya is an opener while 22-year-old Suryansh Shedge is expected to deliver in the role of a finisher.

Notably, Priyansh was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores and Shedge at his base price of INR 30 lakhs.

Priyansh burst onto the scene last year after a standout season with the South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). Dominating the competition, he piled up 608 runs in just 10 matches, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. His most memorable moment came during a clash against the North Delhi Strikers, where he smashed six sixes in a row, capturing widespread attention.

ALSO READ:

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Beyond the DPL, Priyansh carried his explosive form into the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he became Delhi’s leading run-getter. Over nine innings, he scored 325 runs at an impressive average of 40.62 and a blistering strike rate of 176.63, including a century and a fifty. These performances cemented his status as a rising star in domestic cricket.

Speaking about Shede, he too impressed during the SMAT, where he had an impressive average of 43.66 while striking at an explosive rate of 251.92. Prior to that, he looked in good touch in the U-23 COL CK Nayudu Trophy.

Both players pack incredible talent and PBKS should utilise it as much as possible and they can emerge to be the latest sensations in the world’s toughest T20 league.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs PBKS
IPL 2025
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings
Suryansh Shedge

Related posts

Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025

Why are Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips not in Gujarat Titans’ Playing XI for Punjab Kings Clash?

Both Washington Sundar and Glen Phillips have found themselves on the bench for the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.
7:30 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar Rinku Singh; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

He was the most expensive retention of KKR ahead of IPL 2025.
6:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ajinkya rahane kkr vs rcb ipl 2025 eden gardens pitch

‘What did KKR Spinners do?’ – Eden Curator Cites RCB Example, Hits Back at Ajinkya Rahane After IPL 2025 Losing Start

The pitch curator made it clear that no IPL franchise can dictate how pitches should be
6:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘The Moment I Touched’: Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB Clash

‘The Moment I Touched’: Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

He has now been slapped with a season ban at Eden Gardens.
5:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Will Give My 100%’ Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025, Gujarat Titans Pacer Eyes Comeback With IPL 2025

‘Will Give My 100%’: Snubbed From Champions Trophy 2025, Gujarat Titans Pacer Eyes Comeback With IPL 2025

The pacer is more focused on performing well for his franchise instead of worrying about selection.
5:29 pm
Sagar Paul
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025 impact player rule

‘A Lot of People Say…’: CSK’s MS Dhoni Shares His Verdict on Impact Player Rule in IPL

The rule is similar to the substitutions in football.
8:01 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.