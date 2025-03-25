Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

One is an opener and the other, a finisher.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have handed two sensational young batters their debut in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against Gujarat Titans (GT).

24-year-old left-hander Priyansh Arya is an opener while 22-year-old Suryansh Shedge is expected to deliver in the role of a finisher.

Notably, Priyansh was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores and Shedge at his base price of INR 30 lakhs.

Priyansh burst onto the scene last year after a standout season with the South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). Dominating the competition, he piled up 608 runs in just 10 matches, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. His most memorable moment came during a clash against the North Delhi Strikers, where he smashed six sixes in a row, capturing widespread attention.

Beyond the DPL, Priyansh carried his explosive form into the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he became Delhi’s leading run-getter. Over nine innings, he scored 325 runs at an impressive average of 40.62 and a blistering strike rate of 176.63, including a century and a fifty. These performances cemented his status as a rising star in domestic cricket.

Speaking about Shede, he too impressed during the SMAT, where he had an impressive average of 43.66 while striking at an explosive rate of 251.92. Prior to that, he looked in good touch in the U-23 COL CK Nayudu Trophy.

Both players pack incredible talent and PBKS should utilise it as much as possible and they can emerge to be the latest sensations in the world’s toughest T20 league.

