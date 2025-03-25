News
'The Moment I Touched': Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB Clash
Last updated: March 25, 2025

‘The Moment I Touched’: Pitch Invader Reveals What Virat Kohli Told Him During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has now been slapped with a season ban at Eden Gardens.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a pitch invader breached security to meet star batter Virat Kohli.

Following the incident, he was taken to custody for a day and was slapped with BNS sections on application of criminal force, criminal trespass and reckless action putting lives or safety of others in danger. The 18-year-old also faced a ban on entering the Eden Gardens for the rest of the season.

When asked about what Virat told him in the middle, the pitch invader was quoted as saying by TOI,

“The moment I touched his feet, Virat Kohli sir, asked my name and said, ‘Jaldi se bhaag jaa (run away fast). He even asked the security to not hit me.”

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli, RCB dominate the defending champions in their own backyard

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a quickfire fifty (56 off 31), along with another explosive fifty from opener Phil Salt (59 off 36) as they dominated defending champions KKR at Eden Gardens by securing a comfortable 7-wicket win.

Earlier, RCB new recruit Krunal Pandya bowled a superb spell of 4-0-29-3, taking key wickets of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer and franchise hero Rinku Singh. The hosts eventually managed to put up a total of 174 for 8 in their 20 overs, which was always going to falls short against a power-packed RCB batting lineup.

KKR will hope to turn fortunes around quickly with their next clash slated against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 26 in Guwahati.

