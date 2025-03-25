News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘I Asked Him’: Ashutosh Sharma Reveals Conversation With Vipraj Nigam After Pulling Off Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

‘I Asked Him’: Ashutosh Sharma Reveals Conversation With Vipraj Nigam After Pulling Off Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo scripted an impressive 53-run stand for the seventh wicket which changed the tide of the game

‘I Asked Him’: Ashutosh Sharma Reveals Conversation With Vipraj Nigam After Pulling Off Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) finisher Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a heist for his franchise last night during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The target of 210 was also the biggest-ever total successfully chased down by DC.

When Ashutosh walked out to the crease, DC was struggling at 65/5 in the seventh over. The task was extremely difficult with the required run rate hovering around 10 and with just a few wickets remainig, chasing a daunting target of 210 appeared nearly impossible. Yet, much like his performances for Punjab Kings in the previous season, Ashutosh approached the task like a finisher, calmly calculating his moves before unleashing a breathtaking assault in the final stages of the game.

However, Ashutosh couldn’t have done the job alone and needed someone to fire from the other end too. It was 20-year-old young spinner VIpraj Nigam who smashed a crucial 15-ball 39 and put together an impressive 53-run stand off just 22 balls for the seventh wicket. 

ALSO READ:

Ashutosh Sharma reveals conversation with Vipraj Nigam

This partnership between Ashutosh and Vipraj turned the tide of the match before the former went on to see his team over the line.

Speaking about what his chat was with Vipraj in the middle, Ashutosh revealed,

“Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure.”

For LSG, they will need to get back to the drawing board to fix their errors from the game before facing an ultra-aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side in their own backyard on March 27. DC too will face SRH next, on March 30.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashutosh Sharma
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Vipraj Nigam

Related posts

lucknow super giants lsg ipl 2025

Good News For LSG As Key Pacer Cleared To Join IPL 2025 Squad

The pacer was initially believed to be out for two more matches
4:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: KKR have most bases covered, and RR’s bowling lineup is shaky, so the Knight Riders should win.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

2:14 pm
Darpan Jain
MS Dhoni was seen talking something to the youngster, which was obviously inaudible during the live feed, and ample talks were around it.

What MS Dhoni Said to Vignesh Puthur After His Impressive IPL Debut Revealed

MS Dhoni was seen talking something to the youngster, which was obviously inaudible during the live feed, and ample talks were around it.
1:52 pm
Darpan Jain
GT vs PBKS Playing 11 IPL 2025

GT vs PBKS Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Match 

12:55 pm
CX Staff Writer
Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s big contest against CSK in IPL 2025, Jitesh Sharma has made a big comment about the batting approach.

‘Score 50 off 10, Go Home’ – RCB Star Makes Cool Comment As Team Heads to CSK for IPL 2025 Clash

While Jitesh Sharma’s job was limited to wicketkeeping only against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his role will elevate in the next contest against Chennai Super Kings.
11:19 am
Darpan Jain
Sanjeev Goenka Rishabh Pant ipl 2025 lsg vs dc

Rishabh Pant And Sanjeev Goenka Seen Engaging in Discussion After LSG Loss vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

It wasn't the first time LSG owner had a post-match discussion with his team's captain
11:13 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.