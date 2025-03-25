‘I Asked Him’: Ashutosh Sharma Reveals Conversation With Vipraj Nigam After Pulling Off Heist for Delhi Capitals vs LSG in IPL 2025

The duo scripted an impressive 53-run stand for the seventh wicket which changed the tide of the game

Delhi Capitals (DC) finisher Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a heist for his franchise last night during their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The target of 210 was also the biggest-ever total successfully chased down by DC.

When Ashutosh walked out to the crease, DC was struggling at 65/5 in the seventh over. The task was extremely difficult with the required run rate hovering around 10 and with just a few wickets remainig, chasing a daunting target of 210 appeared nearly impossible. Yet, much like his performances for Punjab Kings in the previous season, Ashutosh approached the task like a finisher, calmly calculating his moves before unleashing a breathtaking assault in the final stages of the game.

However, Ashutosh couldn’t have done the job alone and needed someone to fire from the other end too. It was 20-year-old young spinner VIpraj Nigam who smashed a crucial 15-ball 39 and put together an impressive 53-run stand off just 22 balls for the seventh wicket.

Ashutosh Sharma reveals conversation with Vipraj Nigam

This partnership between Ashutosh and Vipraj turned the tide of the match before the former went on to see his team over the line.

Speaking about what his chat was with Vipraj in the middle, Ashutosh revealed,

“Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure.”

For LSG, they will need to get back to the drawing board to fix their errors from the game before facing an ultra-aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side in their own backyard on March 27. DC too will face SRH next, on March 30.

