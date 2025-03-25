Good News For LSG As Key Pacer Cleared To Join IPL 2025 Squad

The pacer was initially believed to be out for two more matches

Lucknow Super Giants might be recovering from a heart-breaking one-wicket loss in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Delhi Capitals, but they received some good news on Tuesday.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, lead pacer Avesh Khan has been cleared by the medical team at BCCI Centre of Excellence to join the LSG squad for IPL 2025.

Avesh Boost For Demoralised LSG

The Madhya Pradesh pacer was believed to be out for the first three matches of the season, but the latest development will be a huge boost for the team riddled with injuries in their pace department. Avesh has been out of action since January this year due to injury to his right knee.

According to the report, the former Rajasthan Royals pacer will be available for selection for LSG’s second match of the season in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

LSG have endured a tough start to the season as they began their season without four frontline pacers. Avesh, left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, last season’s pace sensation Mayank Yadav and India pacer Akash Deep were all unavailable. Mohsin, who suffered an anterior crucial ligament tear last December, was completely ruled out of the season and was replaced by Shardul Thakur.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep is expected to be available earlier in April when LSG face Mumbai Indians. The Bengal pacer suffered an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Mayank, who made his India debut last December against Bangladesh, injured his toe through a freak accident. The speedster will not be available until the business end of IPL 2025, according head coach Justin Langer.

LSG’s IPL 2025 Fail Against DC

LSG led by Rishabh Pant, this season could’ve stunned Delhi Capitals despite a depleted squad, but succumbed to bad bowling and fielding strategies at Visakhapatnam on Monday. LSG set DC a target of 210 and then cornered Axar Patel’s side at 53/5 before letting go off the control.

Railways all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma (66 not out off 31 balls) proved to be the difference alongside spinner Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15 balls) as the duo pulled DC across the line with just one wicket in hand and three balls to spare.

