KKR Superstar Andre Russell Set To Announce Shock Retirement From International Cricket After Upcoming Series Against Australia
indian-premier-league-ipl

KKR Superstar Set To Announce Shock Retirement From International Cricket After Upcoming Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 16, 2025
1 min read
KKR Superstar Andre Russell Set To Announce Shock Retirement From International Cricket After Upcoming Series Against Australia

Star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is reportedly set to hang up his boots from international cricket next week. Currently, the West Indies are hosting Australia and will clash for a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21, following their recent 3-0 Test series defeat at home.

According to a Jamaica Observer report, the Jamaican all-rounder is set to make his final international appearances in the initial two T20I fixtures at his home ground, Sabina Park, in Kingston, Jamaica. Russell would not feature in the remaining three games of the 50-over series, which will be played in Saint Kitts.

The 37-year-old has been a crucial player of the Windies squad throughout the years. His blazing performances powered the team to their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016. The big-hitter has made 140-plus appearances for the Men in Maroon across all three formats of the game.

More to follow…

Andre Russell
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
West Indies
West Indies vs Australia
WI
WI vs AUS
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

