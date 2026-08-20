Sam Curran Injury Update: England All-Rounder Ruled Out of Pakistan Test Series

The Surrey Cricket Board have provided Sam Curran injury update and it is not a good news for England fans. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the Pakistan Test series and the remainder of the home season as he is set to undergo groin surgery.

Sam Curran Injury Update

Sam Curran has struggled with several setbacks this year, including an earlier groin issue that ruled him out of the IPL 2026 season, where he was supposed to play for Rajasthan Royals. He recovered later and played for England and also in The Hundred 2026 for MI London. However, the groin problem has returned, and he will now undergo surgery, which is scheduled for Friday.

“Sam Curran has been assessed for a groin injury and will undergo surgery on Friday. He will not be available for the remainder of the home season,” a Surrey statement read.

As per the latest Sam Curran injury update, the all-rounder is set to miss the entire summer. He was expected to join England for the ongoing Pakistan series and potentially make his first Test appearance since 2021.

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England struggle to find Ben Stokes replacement after Sam Curran injury

With Ben Stokes retired from international cricket, Sam Curran was picked by England as a potential replacement for him. He was expected to play in the third Test at Edgbaston on September 9. However, his hopes of returning to Test cricket have been hit again due to the surgery and the recovery time he will need.

Curran last featured in a Test series against India at home in 2021. He made his Test debut in 2018 and has played only 24 Tests for England. He has scored 815 runs at an average of 24.69 and has taken 47 wickets.

With both Stokes and Curran out of the squad, England will find it very difficult to find another pace bowling all-rounder.

Will Jacks has also been ruled out of the Pakistan Test series after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

Sam Curran numbers in The Hundred 2026

Sam Curran was the captain of MI London in The Hundred 2026. He played seven matches, scoring 218 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 142.48. With the ball, he took six wickets at an economy rate of 9.84. Unfortunately, MI London could not qualify for the playoffs this time, despite being the three time defending champions.

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