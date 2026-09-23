Potential Gujarat Titans Released Players List Before IPL 2027 Auction

Gujarat Titans were the runners up in the IPL 2026 season. They have done well in the competition since their debut in 2022.

However, there are still a few areas they need to improve on and strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL 2027 season. For that they will have to release some players.

Here’s a look at the potential Gujarat Titans released players and how their squad could shape up before the IPL 2027 auction.

Gujarat Titans Released Players List For IPL 2027 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction, here’s a look at the likely GT Released Players List:

Likely Final Gujarat Titans Released Players List

Sai Kishore

Glenn Phillips

Shahrukh Khan

Jayant Yadav

Prithvi Raj

Luke Wood

Ishant Sharma

Kulwant Khejroliya

Big Players Who Feature in GT Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s a look at the players who could feature in the potential GT released players list and why the franchise could move on from them.

Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore may find his name in the Gujarat Titans released players list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The left arm spinner has been with GT since the team joined the IPL but has not been a regular part of the playing XI. He played only three matches in the 2026 season.

With Sai not getting regular chances, GT could decide to release him.

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips has also struggled to get regular chances in the IPL and could be released by GT before the 2027 auction. He has played only 14 IPL matches since making his debut in 2021.

The main issue has been the overseas combination, which has made it difficult for him to find a regular place in the playing XI. The same happened with GT, where he played only six matches in the 2026 season.

With several overseas options in the squad, GT may decide to move on from Phillips. That is the reason why he could end up in Gujarat Titans released players list.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s place could also come under discussion ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. He has been with GT since 2024 but has not been able to make a big impact with the bat.

He struggled in the 2026 season and scored only 43 runs in five innings. The franchise could look for another option at the auction and Shahrukh may feature in the Gujarat Titans released players list.

Likely GT Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s how the GT squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Sai Kishore, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Yarra Prithviraj, Luke Wood, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Category: Released

Shubman Gill (c), Tom Banton, Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Yarra Prithviraj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Jos Buttler, Connor Esterhuizen, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat.

Captaincy Status

Shubman Gill is expected to remain the captain of Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2027 season.

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GT Targets At IPL 2027 Auction in Place of Released Players

Sonny Baker

England pacer Sonny Baker could be a player Gujarat Titans target at the IPL 2027 auction. He had a good season in The Hundred 2026, taking 13 wickets in nine matches. He also impressed in the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka, taking six wickets in three matches.

With Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder as the main overseas options, Baker could give GT another pace option.

Kumar Kartikeya

If GT release Sai Kishore, they will have fewer spin options with Rashid Khan being their main spinner in the playing XI. Washington Sundar can also bowl, but GT mostly use him as a batter. So, GT could look for a spinner at the IPL 2027. One of the players that they may target is Kumar Kartikeya.

Kartikeya did well in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2026, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. He was the second highest wicket taker in the tournament. He has taken 56 wickets in 54 T20 matches.

Sanvir Singh

Gujarat Titans will look for more stability in the middle-order in IPL 2027. In the previous two seasons, their top-order scored most of the runs, while the middle-order failed to make a big impact. To improve, they could target Sanvir Singh, who did well in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026.

He scored 377 runs in eight matches in the tournament, at an average of 75.40 and at a strike rate of 183.90. Sanvir has also played in the IPL before.

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