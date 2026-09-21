Who Is Kamil Pooran, West Indies Batter Who Earned His First T20I Call-Up for India Tour?

West Indies have announced their squads for the upcoming limited overs tour of India, with Kamil Pooran getting his first call-up to the T20I squad.

The 30-year-old right-hand batter has been picked after his good performances in the Caribbean Premier League 2026. Pooran was one of the key players for Saint Lucia Kings during the tournament and has now got a chance to play international cricket.

West Indies will play three ODIs and five T20Is against India. The T20I series will start on October 6 in Lucknow.

Who is Kamil Pooran?

Kamil Pooran is a Trinidadian top-order batter who has represented Trinidad and Tobago and Combined Campuses and Colleges in domestic cricket.

He has mainly played as a batter and has also featured in T20 cricket. His first-class career began with Trinidad and Tobago, while he later represented Combined Campuses and Colleges.

Pooran has spent several years trying to make his mark in West Indies domestic cricket before getting his opportunity at the franchise level.

Kamil Pooran’s domestic cricket career

Pooran made his first-class debut for Trinidad and Tobago during the West Indies Championship 2022-23. Across his first-class career, Pooran has scored 333 runs in 15 innings.

Kamil Pooran has also played four List A matches, scoring 58 runs. He made his List A debut in October 2024.

He got noticed because of his T20 performances in recent years. The batter scored 126 runs in five matches during West Indies Breakout League 2025.

Pooran also got a chance to play in the CPL, which was an important step in his career as he was able to perform against some of the experienced players in T20 cricket.

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Kamil Pooran CPL 2026 performance

Pooran’s biggest breakthrough came during the Caribbean Premier League 2026.

He played eight matches for Saint Lucia Kings and scored 273 runs at an average of 39.00. He had a strike rate of 159.64 and hit 33 fours and 13 sixes during the tournament. His highest score was an unbeaten 81 which came against Jamaica Kingsmen.

Kamil Pooran’s performances in the CPL gave him the platform to push for a place in the West Indies T20I setup.

Why has Kamil Pooran been picked for the India tour?

West Indies have been looking at young and emerging players as they build towards the T20 World Cup 2028.

Pooran’s CPL 2026 performances have earned him a chance to show what he can do at the international level. Cricket West Indies described his selection as part of its approach towards identifying and developing emerging talent ahead of the T20 World Cup 2028.

He is one of the new faces in a 15-member West Indies T20I squad led by Shai Hope.

The squad also includes established players such as Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.

It remains to be seen whether Pooran gets a place in the playing XI, but his inclusion in the squad is an important step in his career.

If Kamil Pooran gets to play, it will be a memorable moment for him as he will be playing against the defending T20 World Cup champions, India.

Is There Any Relation Between Kamil Pooran And Nicholas Pooran?

After seeing the name of Kamil Pooran in the West Indies T20I squad there must be one question that fans must be having. Is he related to Nicholas Pooran?

However, they are not related to each other. Both have played domestic cricket for Trinidad, but they have no family connection.

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