Potential CSK Released Players List Before IPL 2027 Auction 

Chennai Super Kings have a few things to look at after their IPL 2026 campaign. This was the third consecutive season in which the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The franchise will now have to make some important decisions ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Here’s a look at the potential CSK released players and how their squad could shape up before the IPL 2027 auction.

CSK Released Players List For IPL 2027 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction, here’s a look at the likely Chennai Super Kings Released Players List:

Likely Final CSK Released Players List

Rahul Chahar

Matt Henry

Shreyas Gopal

Akash Madhwal

Aman Khan

Dian Forrester

Kuldip Yadav

Macneil Noronha

Big Players Who Feature in Chennai Super Kings Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s a look at the players who could feature in the potential CSK released players list and why the franchise could move on from them.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar could be one of the players CSK decide to move on from before the IPL 2027 auction. He was bought for INR 5.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, but did not get many chances during the season. Chahar played only one match and conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.50.

With CSK looking at their options before the auction, Chahar could find himself among the CSK released players. If that happens, the franchise will have an additional INR 5.20 crore to spend at the auction.

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal has not been able to get a game for CSK since joining the franchise. He was signed for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction, but has spent the last two seasons on the bench.

After two seasons without playing a match, CSK could look at other options for their spin department. This makes Gopal another possible name among the CSK released players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Matt Henry

Matt Henry’s place could also come under discussion when CSK finalise their squad for IPL 2027. The New Zealand pacer joined the franchise for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction but had a difficult season.

Henry played three matches and managed only two wickets. His economy rate of 13.00 was another concern. If he is included among the CSK released players, the franchise will get INR 2 crore back in their remaining purse.

Likely CSK Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s how the CSK squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Matt Short, Prashant Veer, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Spencer Johnson, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Jamie Overton, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson.

Category: Released

Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Dian Forrester, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha.

Captaincy Status

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to remain as the Chennai Super Kings captain for the IPL 2027 season.

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Chennai Super Kings Targets At IPL 2027 Auction in Place of Released Players

Siddharth Joon

Siddharth Joon could also be a player CSK look to target at the IPL 2027 auction. He had previously attended trials with the franchise, which shows that CSK have already been keeping an eye on him.

The youngster has shown good potential in the Delhi Premier League 2026 season where his strike rate while opening the batting was 204.38.

Kartik Chadha

Kartik Chadha is another young leg-spinner that the five-time champions could look at during the IPL 2027 auction. He has worked as an intern bowler for CSK during IPL 2025.

With Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Gopal likely to be released, the team will not have many leg-spin options in their squad. Kartik impressed in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026, taking 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 6.46, and also dismissed Shubman Gill in the tournament.

Gus Atkinson

Gus Atkinson could be one of the players Chennai Super Kings look to target at the IPL 2027 auction. He had a good campaign in The Hundred 2026, picking up 12 wickets in 10 matches.

The franchise could look for another overseas pacer if Matt Henry is released ahead of the auction. They do not have too many options in the pace department, so Atkinson could give them another quality fast-bowling option.

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