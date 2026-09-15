Explaining India’s Selection Headache for West Indies ODIs

India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies starts on September 27 and comes at an interesting time for the selectors. The West Indies ODIs overlaps with the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, where T20I side will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

The Asian Games Cricket matches will run from September 24 to October 3, meaning India could have two different teams playing on the same day if the men’s side reaches the medal matches.

The situation has created a selection headache, but it also gives the selectors an opportunity to look at some players who could become important before the ODI World Cup 2027.

Here are some of the players who could come into India’s plans in place of the regulars who will miss the West Indies ODIs due to their Asian Games commitments.

Ruturaj Gaikwad for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the West Indies ODIs as he is leading India at the Asian Games. His absence could open up a spot in India’s middle-order, with Ruturaj Gaikwad one of the strongest options to come into the squad.

Gaikwad has played only nine ODIs but has already scored a century. His last ODI series came against South Africa in December 2025, where he scored 105 in one of the match. In the recent tri-series in Sri Lanka earlier this year, he scored 274 runs at an average of 54.80.

Ruturaj has also been named captain of India A for the one day series against Australia A, starting October 6. This shows that he remains part of India’s ODI plans.

Rishabh Pant or Dhruv Jurel for Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is another player who will miss the West Indies series because of his Asian Games involvement.

The selectors will have to decide who should be part of the wicketkeeping group alongside KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are two options the selectors could consider.

Pant is the more experienced option, having played 31 ODIs for India. However, he has not played an ODI since August 2024, when he last featured against Sri Lanka.

Dhruv Jurel is another option. He has been part of India’s ODI squad before but is yet to make his debut in the format. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, he scored 558 runs in seven matches at an average of 93.00. He also averages 74.70 in List A cricket.

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Mohammed Siraj for Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s Asian Games involvement could create another major change in India’s bowling attack.

Bumrah last played an ODI against England in July 2026. He featured in the first two matches of the series before missing the third match due to a knee issue. But he is fit now and will play in the Asian Games 2026.

So in place of him, Mohammed Siraj could come in the squad for West Indies ODIs. Siraj last played an ODI against New Zealand in January 2026 and picked up three wickets in the series. He has also taken 76 wickets in 50 ODIs.

Siraj’s experience with the new ball makes him a strong option to lead pace attack in Bumrah’s absence.

Prince Yadav for Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh’s Asian Games commitment could give selectors a chance to look at Prince Yadav in the ODI setup.

Prince has played three ODIs for India and has taken four wickets. He featured in the previous ODI series against England.

Interestingly, Prince was not picked to replace Harshit Rana in Asian Games, with Yash Thakur getting that opportunity instead. This could mean Prince remains an option for the West Indies ODIs.

Ravindra Jadeja for Axar Patel

With Axar Patel set to be involved in the Asian Games, the selectors could turn to Ravindra Jadeja for the West Indies ODIs.

Jadeja has played 210 ODIs for India and taken 232 wickets, while also scoring 2905 runs. His last ODI appearance came against New Zealand in January 2026. He was later left out as the selectors wanted to try other spin-bowling all-rounders.

With his experience and ability to contribute in both departments, Jadeja remains a strong option to replace Axar and will also be on the selectors’ radar for ODI World Cup 2027.

Krunal Pandya for Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is another player involved in India’s Asian Games campaign, this could create an opening for a player like Krunal Pandya.

Krunal has played five ODIs, with his last match coming in July 2021. Since then, he has not played any international match.

In IPL 2026 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) he picked up 14 wickets and scored 226 runs. Krunal also scored 321 runs and took six wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 season.

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