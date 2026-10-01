Potential LSG Released Players List Before IPL 2027 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants had a disappointing IPL 2026 season as they finished at the bottom of the table. They will have to make some important decisions ahead of IPL 2027.

They have already made one major move by trading Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals and signing Kuldeep Yadav from DC.

Here’s a look at the potential LSG released players and how their squad could shape up before the IPL 2027 auction.

LSG Released Players List For IPL 2027 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction, here’s a look at the likely Lucknow Super Giants Released Players List:

Likely Final LSG Released Players List

Anrich Nortje

Matthew Breeztke

Abdul Samad

George Linde

Naman Tiwari

Akshat Raghuvanshi

Arjun Tendulkar

Big Players Who Feature in Lucknow Super Giants Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s a look at the players who could feature in the potential LSG released players list and why the franchise could move on from them.

Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants could make a few changes to their pace attack, with Anrich Nortje potentially featuring in the LSG released players list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

LSG bought him for INR 2 crore in IPL 2026, but he played only one match before an injury ruled him out for the season.

Matthew Breetzke

Matthew Breetzke could be another name in the LSG released players list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. He was retained for INR 75 lakh before IPL 2026 but did not play a single match for LSG.

The franchise already has several options in the overseas batting department. Releasing Breetzke would give LSG an extra overseas slot to strengthen another area of the squad.

Abdul Samad

After two seasons without a big impact, Abdul Samad could be considered for the LSG released players list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. He scored 164 runs in IPL 2025 and 116 runs in IPL 2026, while his strike rate also dropped from 176.34 to 131.81.

Samad was retained for INR 4.20 crore before IPL 2026. However, LSG could decide to move on from him after his performances over the last two seasons.

Likely LSG Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s how the LSG squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitch Marsh, Himmat Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Inglis, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran.

Category: Released

Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breeztke, Abdul Samad, George Linde, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Arjun Tendulkar.

Captaincy Status

With Rishabh Pant traded to Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants will have a new captain for the IPL 2027 season.

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Lucknow Super Giants Targets At IPL 2027 Auction in Place of Released Players

Josh Tongue

If LSG release Anrich Nortje, they will be left with no overseas pacers in the squad. So, their main priority in the IPL 2027 auction will be to sign an overseas pacer. One of the top names they could target is Josh Tongue. He played for Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2026, which is a sister franchise of LSG, and was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Vansh Bedi

LSG have good options among their overseas batters, but they do not have many reliable Indian middle-order batters. A player like Vansh Bedi can be a good signing for them. He can bat in the middle-order and can also keep wickets.

Swastik Chikara

Lucknow Super Giants could also look to target Swastik Chikara in the IPL 2027 auction. The batter did well in the UP T20 league 2026 where he scored 326 runs in 13 matches and batted at a strike rate of 163.82. With Rishabh Pant leaving the franchise, the team does not have many options in the Indian batting lineup.

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