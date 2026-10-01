Why India Are Backing Auqib Nabi in ODIs Ahead of World Cup 2027

India have already started looking at different combinations with the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind, and Auqib Nabi’s debut against West Indies is an important part of that process.

The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler was handed his ODI debut in the second match of the series in Guwahati. India made one change from the first ODI, bringing Nabi into the XI in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

While one game is too early to make any major judgement about his international career, his selection gives an indication of the areas India are trying to address.

Nabi is not being looked at only as another fast bowler. His ability to bowl with the new ball, contribute with the bat and provide additional pace-bowling depth could make him an interesting player for India’s World Cup plans.

India’s new ball problem needs attention

India’s biggest concern with the pace attack is their ability to take wickets during the first 10 overs.

Recently in the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India failed to make an early breakthrough as Justin Greaves and John Campbell added 135 runs for the opening wicket. Greaves went on to score 101, while Campbell made 62.

In the second match also, in which Nabi played, India picked up a wicket when West Indies were 37. However, the next wicket came when the score had reached 147. Once again, India failed to take wickets with the new ball.

In the previous series against England, during the third ODI at Lord’s, England went on to score 387/3, while their opening partnership was worth 192 runs.

It seems like whenever India are playing without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, the pace attack have struggled to pick up wickets with the new ball. Bumrah is not available for this series as he is with the T20I side for the Asian Games 2026. Similarly, Arshdeep Singh is not part of the ODI squad for the same reason.

As a result, the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar have struggled, and it has been clear that they have been feeling the pressure. Auqib Nabi was playing his first international match, so his performance with the ball, where he was hit for 84 runs in 8.5 overs, should not be criticised too much. There were many other reasons why he was included in the playing XI.

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India are also missing Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana

India are not only missing Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh from their ODI pace attack. Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana are also unavailable due to injuries and fitness issues, which has made the team’s search for reliable powerplay bowlers even more important.

Hardik has the ability to provide India with a few overs with the new ball and has a knack for picking up important wickets. Harshit Rana has also shown that he can make an impact during the powerplay with his pace and ability to get movement from the surface. With both players unavailable, India have fewer bowling options who can attack the opposition in the first 10 overs.

That is also one of the reasons why Auqib Nabi has been tested.

India also need a No. 8 who can add balance

The other reason behind Nabi’s selection could be India’s search for the right player at No. 8. India need a player who can contribute with the bat while also giving them a genuine bowling option.

Nabi is primarily a fast bowler, but his batting ability gives India another option lower down the order.

Harshit Rana is well suited to the No. 8 role for India. He can contribute with the bat while also giving the team a genuine pace-bowling option.

When India dropped Nitish Kumar Reddy from the second ODI, they needed a pacer who could contribute with the bat also. India also have Mohammed Siraj in the squad, but he has not been included in the playing XI yet. One of the reasons for this could be India’s preference to have more batting depth in the lower order.

It is very likely that India want their batting to go till No. 8 so that even if there is a collapse, they still have enough batting in the lower order to put up a competitive score.

Auqib Nabi’s domestic record earned him this opportunity

Nabi’s selection is backed by strong domestic performances.

He took 56 wickets in 36 List A matches for Jammu and Kashmir before making his India debut, with an economy rate of 5.20.

His performances in the Ranji Trophy have also played an important role in putting him on India’s radar.

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