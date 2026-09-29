Potential Delhi Capitals Released Players List Before IPL 2027 Auction

Delhi Capitals missed out on the playoffs after finishing fifth in the points table in IPL 2026. They won seven matches and lost seven in the league stage.

Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, they have already made some changes to their squad. They signed Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants through a trade and also traded their player Kuldeep Yadav to LSG.

Here’s a look at the potential Delhi Capitals released players and how their squad could shape up before the IPL 2027 auction.

Delhi Capitals Released Players List For IPL 2027 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction, here’s a look at the likely DC Released Players List:

Likely Delhi Capitals Released Players List

Dushmantha Chameera

Karun Nair

Pathum Nissanka

Prithvi Shaw

Tripurana Vijay

Ajay Mandal

Abishek Porel

Big Players Who Feature in DC Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s a look at the players who could feature in the potential DC released players list and why the franchise could move on from them.

Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera could be considered for the Delhi Capitals release list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. He was retained for INR 75 lakh before the IPL 2026 auction but played only two matches during the season. The main reason was the competition for overseas spots.

With limited opportunities during the season, Delhi Capitals could decide to release Chameera before the mini-auction.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He scored 198 runs in eight matches in 2025. However, he played only two matches in 2026 and scored 18 runs. He could not get many chances or make a big impact for the team.

Considering his limited role in the squad, Karun could find himself in the Delhi Capitals released players list.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka played 10 matches and scored 278 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 158.85. While he showed some good performances, he could not make a big impact consistently.

Nissanka’s place could now be discussed ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. If Delhi Capitals decide to move on from him, they will get INR 4 crore back in their purse.

Likely DC Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s how the DC squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Released

Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Abishek Porel.

Category: Retained

Axar Patel (c), Rehan Ahmed, David Miller, Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Kyle Jamieson, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Thangarasu Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav.

Captaincy Status

Axar Patel is likely to remain the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027.

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DC Targets At IPL 2027 Auction in Place of Released Players

Yash Dhull

If Pathum Nissanka and Abishek Porel features in the Delhi Capitals released players list, then the franchise could look to add another top-order batter ahead of IPL 2027. Yash Dhull could be one of the players they may target. The batter had a very good Delhi Premier League 2026 season, scoring 410 runs in nine matches as an opener. He averaged 51.25 and had a strike rate of 214.66, while also hitting 35 fours and 32 sixes.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith could be another option Delhi Capitals may consider at the IPL 2027 auction. He can give them an overseas batting option at the top of the order and also provide wicketkeeping cover.

With KL Rahul already in the squad, Smith would give DC another wicketkeeper option and more choices in the batting order.

Sanvir Singh

Delhi Capitals may need an Indian middle-order batter who can score quickly. One of the names they can look for is Sanvir Singh.

In the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 he scored 377 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 183.90. Sanvir can bat at No.4 or No.5.

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