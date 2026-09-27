Sonny Baker at IPL 2027 Auction: Which Franchises Will Be Interested in England Pacer?

England pacer Sonny Baker will be one of the names that will get attention from the franchises in the IPL 2027 auction.

This year, he played in The Hundred 2026 and the T20 Blast. In The Hundred 2026, he represented Manchester Super Giants and took 13 wickets in nine matches. He played an important role in their title-winning campaign.

In the T20 Blast, he took 21 wickets in just eight matches for Hampshire. He also played three T20Is for England this year and picked up six wickets in those matches.

With this kind of form, he will be one of the players to watch out for in the mini-auction. Here are three franchises that could be interested in Sonny Baker in the IPL 2027 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants may look to target Sonny Baker in the IPL 2027 auction. He played for Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred 2026. MSG is the sister franchise of LSG, so the franchise knows him well and he also knows the team. This could make him a possible pick.

LSG also do not have many options in the overseas pace department, as most of their fast bowlers are Indians. Due to fitness issues they may release Anrich Nortje. With not many big names expected in the IPL 2027 auction, Baker could attract attention from LSG.

ALSO READ:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Another team that could look to target Sonny Baker is Kolkata Knight Riders. The three time champions could release Matheesha Pathirana due to his fitness issues and injuries. This means they will have only Blessing Muzarabani as their overseas pacer in the squad. So, KKR will need to buy an overseas pacer to strengthen their bowling attack.

The advantage for KKR is that they could have a big amount in their remaining purse. Pathirana was bought for INR 18 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, so that amount will be added to their purse if he is released. If several teams compete for Sonny Baker in the auction, KKR could have an edge due to their bigger purse.

Mumbai Indians

The five time champions will also look to strengthen their squad by adding an overseas pacer. Trent Boult will be 37-years-old next season, and due to his decline in form, Mumbai Indians may release him ahead of the auction. This will add INR 12.5 crore to their remaining purse. Releasing him will also leave them with only Corbin Bosch as an overseas pacer.

In the auction, they could look to sign Sonny Baker. The England fast bowler has good pace and could complement well with Jasprit Bumrah. Baker is only 23-years-old, so he could also be a long term option for the franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.