Potential Mumbai Indians Released Players List Before IPL 2027 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction will take place in few months, and it will give the five-time champions Mumbai Indians an opportunity to rebuild their squad.

MI had a difficult IPL 2026 season, winning only four of their 14 league matches and finishing ninth in the points table.

Here’s a look at the potential Mumbai Indians released players and how their squad could shape up before the IPL 2027 auction.

Mumbai Indians Released Players List For IPL 2027 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction, here’s a look at the likely MI Released Players List:

Likely Final Mumbai Indians Released Players List

Hardik Pandya

Trent Boult

Quinton de Kock

Deepak Chahar

Mahipal Lomror

Robin Minz

Atharva Ankolekar

Keshav Maharaj

Ruchit Ahir

Big Players Who Feature in MI Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

MI are likely to retain most of their squad, but some big names could be released ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. Here’s a look at the players who could feature in the potential MI released players list and why the franchise could move on from them.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya could be one of the biggest names among the Mumbai Indians released players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Since returning to MI, Hardik scored 216 runs and took 11 wickets in IPL 2024. He followed that with 224 runs and 14 wickets in 2025. In IPL 2026, he scored 206 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 138.25 and took only four wickets.

His fitness issues have also affected his performance. MI could therefore decide to release their skipper Hardik and use INR 16.35 Crore to strengthen other areas of the squad.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult could also feature among the Mumbai Indians released players before the IPL 2027 auction. MI spent INR 12.50 Crore to bring him back in 2025, and he repaid that faith by taking 22 wickets in 16 matches in his first season.

However, Boult had a poor IPL 2026 campaign. He took only two wickets in five matches and had an economy rate of 11.62. He will also be 38-years-old during IPL 2027.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is another player who could feature in the Mumbai Indians released players list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. MI bought him for INR 1 Crore at the 2026 mini-auction.

De Kock played only three matches for MI in IPL 2026 and scored 132 runs. With Ryan Rickelton as the first choice wicketkeeper, it was difficult for de Kock to get regular chances in the playing XI.

Likely MI Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s how the MI squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Krish Bhagat, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammed Izhar, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mitch Santner, Ryan Rickelton.

Category: Released

Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Chahar, Mahipal Lomror, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Ruchit Ahir.

Captaincy Status

If Hardik Pandya is released before the IPL 2027 auction, Mumbai Indians will have a new captain next season. The choices will include players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah.

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MI Targets At IPL 2027 Auction in Place of Released Players

Josh Tongue

If Trent Boult is released, MI could look for a younger pacer who can stay with the team for the long term. One of the top names they could target is Josh Tongue, who has been in excellent form over the last year.

Jonny Bairstow/ Jamie Smith

Releasing Quinton de Kock would open up an overseas slot for Mumbai Indians, but they would also need to find a backup for Ryan Rickelton. There could be a few options in the auction, with players like Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Smith among the names MI could target. Both are top-order wicket-keeper batters who can provide cover for Rickelton.

Marcus Stoinis

If Punjab Kings release Marcus Stoinis ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, Mumbai Indians should look to target him. He will not be a perfect replacement for Hardik Pandya, but Stoinis can be used as an all-rounder.

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