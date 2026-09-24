Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have to make some key decisions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction. The five time champions finished eighth in the IPL 2026 season and will have to rebuild their squad. For that, they will first have to decide which players they want to keep for the next season.

One of the players they should retain is Jamie Overton. The all-rounder was excellent with both bat and ball in IPL 2026.

Why CSK should retain Jamie Overton ahead of IPL 2027 Auction

Jamie Overton made a big impact with the ball

One of the main reasons that Chennai Super Kings should retain Overton is his bowling. He played 10 matches in the previous season and took 14 wickets. He also had an economy rate of 8.89, with his best figures being 4/18.

Overton gave CSK a good wicket taking option during the season. He did not always bowl his full four overs, but he was able to pick up important wickets whenever the team needed them.

Jamie Overton gives CSK a genuine all-rounder option

Another major advantage of retaining Jamie Overton is his batting. He scored 136 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 158.13. He also hit 13 fours and six sixes during the season.

CSK do not need to depend on Overton to score 40 or 50 runs in every match. His main role is to provide quick runs in the lower order when the team needs them.

Overton showed this ability with 43 not out being his highest score against Rajasthan Royals. He came to the crease at 57/6 and pushed CSK to a total of 127. The all-rounder also scored 37 runs off just 16 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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His value is also important for CSK

Another reason for CSK to keep Overton is his price. He was retained for INR 1.50 crore for IPL 2026 and gave the team 14 wickets and 136 runs.

CSK will have to use their money carefully at the IPL 2027 auction. They may need to spend more money to improve on other areas.

If CSK release Overton, they may have to spend more money to buy him back at the auction. There will be many teams that will be interested in buying him.

By keeping Overton, CSK can avoid this and use their money on other players.

Overton gives CSK overseas flexibility

Overseas players will be important for CSK when they build their team for IPL 2027. Overton can give them another useful option because he can contribute with both bat and ball.

If CSK need overseas fast bowler, they can play Overton. If they need more batting depth, he can also be useful with the bat. This gives CSK more choices while picking their playing XI.

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