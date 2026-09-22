Potential KKR Released Players List Before IPL 2027 Auction 

The three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. The winless run in the first half of the season made it difficult for them to reach the playoffs.

They finished seventh in the points table and will need to make some changes to their squad ahead of the next season.

Here’s a look at the potential KKR released players and how their squad could shape up before the IPL 2027 auction.

KKR Released Players List For IPL 2027 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction, here’s a look at the likely Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players List:

Likely Final KKR Released Players List

Matheesha Pathirana

Rachin Ravindra

Ramandeep Singh

Ajinkya Rahane (retired)

Daksh Kamra

Rahul Tripathi

Navdeep Saini

Prashant Solanki

Big Players Who Feature in Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s a look at the players who could feature in the potential KKR released players list and why the franchise could move on from them.

Matheesha Pathirana

KKR may have a big decision to make regarding Matheesha Pathirana. The franchise spent INR 18 crore on the Sri Lankan pacer at the IPL 2026 auction, but injuries meant he could hardly play during the season.

After returning to the squad as fit, Pathirana bowled only eight balls before picking up another hamstring injury. He was then ruled out for the rest of IPL 2026.

KKR will now have to decide whether it is worth keeping such a big amount invested in a player who has had fitness problems. If Pathirana features among the KKR released players, the franchise will have more money to spend at the IPL 2027 auction.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra could also be one of the KKR released players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. KKR already had several overseas options in their squad. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert could cover the opening spot.

With only four overseas players allowed in the playing XI, it was difficult for Rachin to get into the team. Releasing him would also give KKR an extra overseas slot to work with at the auction.

Ramandeep Singh

KKR could look to make a change in their lower order ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, and Ramandeep Singh could be one of the players affected. He has been with the franchise since 2024 and played a key role in their title-winning campaign in the IPL 2024 season.

His numbers have dropped since then. He managed only 47 runs in IPL 2025 and 82 runs in IPL 2026.

With KKR looking for more consistency from their finishers, the franchise could decide to move on from Ramandeep. He could therefore feature among the KKR released players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Likely KKR Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s how the KKR squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Daksh Kamra, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia, Tejasvi Singh, Tim Seifert, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Category: Released

Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Daksh Kamra, Rahul Tripathi, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki

Captaincy Status

As Ajinkya Rahane has retired from all formats and the IPL, KKR will have a new captain in IPL 2027. Rinku Singh could be one of the options, as he was the vice-captain last season.

ALSO READ:

Kolkata Knight Riders Targets At IPL 2027 Auction in Place of Released Players

Yash Dhull

KKR will be looking to add another top order option for the IPL 2027, and Yash Dhull could be one of the names they may target. The 23-year-old had an excellent Delhi Premier League 2026 season, scoring 410 runs in nine matches as an opener at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 214.66. He also hit 35 fours and 32 sixes.

Tushar Raheja

Just like Yash Dhull, another opener who has been brilliant this year is Tushar Raheja. In the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026, the batter scored 422 runs in eight matches at an average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 190.09. He hit 21 fours and 34 sixes. He could also be one of the players KKR may target at the IPL 2027 auction.

Mohammad Amir

There will be plenty of teams targeting Josh Tongue, and KKR could be one of them. If they miss out on him, Mohammad Amir could be another option.

He has a UK passport and is eligible to play in the IPL, but he is yet to confirm whether he will register for the auction. If he does, Kolkata Knight Riders could consider him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.