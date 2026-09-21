Potential RCB Released Players List Before IPL 2027 Auction 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) do not need to make many changes to their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction.

They have a settled core after winning back-to-back titles and could focus on making a few changes to strengthen their squad.

Here’s a look at the potential RCB released players and how their squad could shape up before the IPL 2027 auction.

RCB Released Players List For IPL 2027 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2027 Auction, here’s a look at the likely Royal Challengers bengaluru Released Players List:

Likely Final RCB Released Players List

Jordan Cox

Nuwan Thushara

Yash Dayal

Abhinandan Singh

Swapnil Singh

Vicky Ostwal

Richard Gleeson

Big Players Who Feature in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s a look at the players who could feature in the potential RCB released players list and why the franchise could move on from them.

Jordan Cox

Jordan Cox could be one of the names among the RCB released players ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. He was part of the squad during their title winning campaign but did not get a chance to play a single match.

The main reason was the competition for overseas spots in the top order. Phil Salt was RCB’s first choice, while Jacob Bethell was his backup. This meant Cox needed either of them to miss a game to get an opportunity.

With Cox unable to make his debut despite being part of the squad throughout the season, the franchise could decide to move on from him before the IPL 2027 auction. His release would add only INR 75 lakh to their purse, but it would free up an overseas slot.

Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara has not been able to establish himself as a regular option for RCB. He played only one match in IPL 2025 and picked up one wicket before missing the entire 2026 season.

Thushara could not take part in IPL 2026 after Sri Lanka Cricket withheld his NOC due to its fitness policies.

RCB also added Jacob Duffy to their bowling attack ahead of the 2026 season. With Duffy and Josh Hazlewood available as overseas pace options, Thushara would have faced strong competition for a place in the playing XI even if he had been available.

Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal missed RCB’s title winning IPL 2026 campaign due to personal reasons. Before that, he had a decent IPL 2025 season, taking 13 wickets in 15 matches.

RCB now have several Indian pace options in their squad, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Dar. This could make it difficult for Dayal to get a regular place in the playing XI if he returns to the squad.

Likely RCB Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Here’s how the RCB squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Jacob Bethell, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Vihaan Malhotra, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Phil Salt, Kanishk Chouhan, Rasikh Dar, Satvik Deswal, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma.

Category: Released

Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Richard Gleeson.

Captaincy Status

Rajat Patidar will remain the captain of the team, having led them to two back-to-back titles.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru Targets At IPL 2027 Auction in Place of Released Players

Josh Tongue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could target Josh Tongue at the IPL 2027 auction. RCB may look to release Nuwan Thushara while Josh Hazlewood’s availability could also be a concern as the ODI World Cup is scheduled in 2027. Tongue could be an option for RCB to strengthen their overseas pace attack and add depth to the bowling unit.

Vansh Bedi

Vansh Bedi could be a good option for RCB at the IPL 2027 auction, especially if they want more competition for the domestic wicket-keeper batter spot. Jitesh Sharma’s form went down during IPL 2026, when he scored 116 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 122.10.

Vansh in the Delhi Premier League 2026, scored 206 runs in 10 innings at an impressive strike rate of 206. He could be a useful backup option for RCB as both Jitesh and Vansh bats in the middled-order.

Sai Kishore

If Gujarat Titans release Sai Kishore ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, RCB could look to target him as he can strengthen their spin bowling department.

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