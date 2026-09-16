Can Harry Brook Play in IPL 2027? When Will He Be Eligible for the Auction?

Harry Brook has had a complicated relationship with the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last few years. The England captain has been picked by a franchise on multiple occasions but has not played in the competition since his debut season.

His previous decisions regarding the tournament also led to the IPL taking action against him. With the IPL 2027 auction coming up, there are questions about whether Brook will be eligible to enter the auction and return to the league.

Will Harry Brook be Eligible for IPL 2027 auction?

Harry Brook will not be able to enter the IPL 2027 auction because of the two season ban imposed on him after his withdrawal from the 2025 edition.

The IPL introduced a rule ahead of the 2025 mega auction stating that an overseas player who registers for the auction, gets picked and then makes himself unavailable before the season can be banned from the tournament and player auction for two seasons.

There is an exception if the player withdraws because of an injury or medical condition confirmed by their home board. Brook’s IPL 2025 withdrawal was not related to an injury, which resulted in the two season ban being applied to him.

Because of this, he was not eligible for the IPL 2026 auction and will also miss the IPL 2027 auction.

Why did Harry Brook withdraw from IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals bought Brook for INR 6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he withdrew from the tournament before the season began. Brook said that playing for England remained his priority and that he needed time to recharge after a busy period.

His decision meant that he missed the IPL for the second consecutive season after previously withdrawing from the 2024 edition.

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Why did Harry Brook miss IPL 2024?

Harry Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024. The franchise paid INR 4 crore for him at the IPL 2024 auction, but he withdrew from the tournament following the death of his grandmother.

Brook explained that his grandmother had played a major role in his childhood and that he wanted to remain with his family during the difficult period.

Harry Brook’s IPL record

Brook has played only one IPL season so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for INR 13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. He played 11 matches and scored 190 runs.

His best moment came against Kolkata Knight Riders when he scored his maiden IPL century. Brook finished unbeaten on 100 off 55 balls in that match.

However, he could not build on that performance during the rest of the season and was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2024 auction.

When can Harry Brook return to the IPL?

Brook’s two year ban means he missed the IPL 2026 auction and will also miss the IPL 2027 auction. Therefore, IPL 2028 will be his earliest possible opportunity to return to the auction.

His latest comments, however, suggest that a future return is something he is willing to consider.

Harry Brook Opens Up On IPL Return

Speaking to Cricinfo earlier in August 2026, Brook said he would definitely consider giving the IPL another shot.

“Yeah, definitely. The IPL is a great competition, and it’s a great experience, and you go over there, you leave a better player. It’s a very good competition to be a part of, and it’s something that I’ll definitely think about in the future,” Harry Brook said.

Recent T20I Form

Brook has also been in good form for England in T20Is. Recently in a T20I against Sri Lanka he scored 114* off just 49 balls with his century coming in 42 balls.

In 2026, England captain has played 17 T20Is and scored 634 runs at an average of 52.83 and a strike rate of 188.69 which includes two centuries and three half centuries.

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