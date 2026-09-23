Who Are Australia’s Next ODI Batting Guns for World Cup 2027 and Beyond?

Australia are entering a new phase in their ODI batting lineup. David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were all part of World Cup 2023 winning squad, but all four have now retired from ODI cricket. This has left the selectors with some important spots to fill before the World Cup 2027.

The selectors have already started giving opportunities to several younger players, while some experienced names are also pushing for a return.

Here are some of Australia’s next ODI batting guns for the World Cup 2027 and beyond.

Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw has given himself a strong chance to remain in Australia’s ODI plans after his recent performances.

The left hander scored his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe on September 15, making 109 from 119 balls. It was his first international hundred since his Test century against Pakistan in 2017. He also became the first Australian to score an ODI century at No.6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell’s famous double century against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023.

Renshaw can also open the innings, giving the selectors another option at the top. At the age of 30, he is more experienced than some of the younger names on this list and could be an option for the World Cup 2027.

Oliver Peake

Oliver Peake is one of the young batters Australia are looking at as they prepare for the World Cup 2027. He does not have much senior international experience yet, but he has already made an impression at both U19 and senior level.

Peake captained Australia at the U19 World Cup 2026 and played an important role in their campaign. He scored 234 runs in six matches at an average of 78.00, including centuries against the West Indies and England.

He made his ODI debut against Pakistan in May 2026. At 19 years and 261 days, he became Australia’s youngest specialist batter to make his ODI debut, breaking Ricky Ponting’s previous record.

Peake has now played five ODIs and scored 102 runs. He is also part of Australia’s current ODI squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

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Cooper Connolly

Cooper Connolly has already produced a performance that could become important in Australia’s rebuilding process.

The left hander smashed 149 off 134 balls against Bangladesh in June 2026, his maiden ODI century. He followed that up with another useful innings against Zimbabwe on September 15, scoring 51 off 46 balls.

Connolly’s ability to bowl left-arm spin also adds value. The team have been using him as a batting all-rounder, although his main role remains with the bat. With Australia preparing for the World Cup 2027, he could become an important player for them.

Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis is already an experienced player in Australia’s white ball setup. The wicketkeeper batter was part of ODI World Cup 2023 winning squad, where he scored 159 runs in 10 matches.

He has also continued to be part of the squad and has played 40 ODIs, scoring 973 runs at an average of 29.48, including one century and six half centuries.

With Alex Carey still in the ODI setup, Inglis gives Australia another experienced wicket-keeper batter as an option. Even if he is not picked as wicket-keeper he can still be used as a batter in the lineup.

Tim David

Tim David could be an option for Australia in the middle and lower-order. Australia need a strong finisher after Glenn Maxwell’s retirement, and David can fill that role with his power hitting.

The 30-year-old has played only a few ODIs for Australia, so he still needs to show that he can perform well in the 50 over format. However, his T20 record has made him one of Australia’s main power hitters.

If somehow David returns to ODIs and performs well, it will be a huge boost for Australia as he could be an important option for upcoming World Cup 2027.

Joel Curtis

Joel Curtis could be another wicketkeeper option for Australia as they look for a long term replacement for Alex Carey. The Western Australia batter had a strong Marsh One-Day Cup 2025-26 season and showed that he can score runs consistently in List A cricket.

Curtis scored 431 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.57 and a strike rate of 111.36. He also scored one century and three half centuries, with a highest score of 116.

If he continues his good form in domestic cricket, he could push his case for a place in ODI setup and the World Cup 2027 squad.

Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas remains one of Australia’s biggest young batting prospects, although he has had a difficult period since his breakthrough at Test level.

The right hander made his Test debut against India in December 2024 and immediately attracted attention after scoring 60.

His recent form has been less consistent. He was left out of Australia’s 2026-27 central contract list after a difficult period, but chief selector George Bailey said he remained part of Australia’s long term plans.

He scored a century for Australia A against India in September 2025, making 109 off 144 balls in Lucknow.

Konstas still has plenty of time on his side. At the age of 20, he remains a long term opening option, but consistent domestic runs will be important if he wants to return to Australia’s white ball setup.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk is another player who can give Australia an attacking option at the top of the order. He became well known after scoring a 29-ball century in Marsh One-Day Cup 2023-24 season, which is the fastest List A hundred.

Fraser-McGurk has also played seven ODIs and has scored 98 runs at an average of 14, with a highest score of 41.

In the Marsh One-Day Cup 2025-26 season, he scored 111 runs in seven innings. If he needs to make a comeback in the international cricket, he will have to perform well in the List A matches.

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