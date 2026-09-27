What Is India’s Best Pace Attack for ODI World Cup 2027?

India have several options in their pace-bowling department ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027, but picking the right combination will be important for their campaign.

The World Cup will be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, and the conditions are expected to give fast bowlers an important role. India will need a combination that can take wickets with the new ball, control the middle overs and also handle the final 10 to 15 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the attack if he is fully fit, while Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna could complete the five-man pace group. Gurnoor Brar is another option and could be considered among the reserves.

However, Mohammed Shami cannot be ruled out, especially because of the importance of reverse swing under the new ODI playing conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah should be the leader of India’s pace attack

Jasprit Bumrah should be the first name in India’s pace department if he is fit for the World Cup 2027.

His importance goes beyond his wicket-taking ability. Bumrah can bowl with the new ball, operate in the middle overs and handle the death overs.

Bumrah missed some of India’s earlier ODI matches due to fitness issues, but he is fit now. He is currently part of the T20I squad for Asian Games 2026.

In the previous edition of the ODI World Cup, he took 20 wickets in 11 matches.

Arshdeep Singh gives India a left-arm pace option

Arshdeep Singh should be another important part of India’s World Cup plans.

His left-arm angle gives the attack variety, while his ability to swing the ball makes him particularly useful with the new ball. India have traditionally had more right-arm pace options, so having a left-armer allows the team to create different angles against opposition batters.

Arshdeep has also continued to develop as an ODI bowler. He took five wickets in two innings in the ODI series against Afghanistan in June 2026.

The pacer can also be useful with the older ball. He has shown that he can make the ball move late and also get reverse swing. This could become more important under the current ODI rules.

Arshdeep has shown in the last two T20 World Cups how important he can be for the team. He played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaigns.

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Mohammed Siraj can provide experience

Mohammed Siraj remains an important option because of his experience and ability to bowl in different phases.

Siraj has been an important pace option for India in ODIs over the last few years, although he has not played an ODI since the series against New Zealand.

He has experience of bowling in different conditions and can give India early wickets with the new ball. He can also be used in the later stages of the innings when India need wickets.

Siraj has been picked for ODI series against the West Indies. This could be a huge opportunity for him as pacers like Bumrah and Arshdeep are not there due to Asian Games.

In the World Cup 2023, he picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches.

Harshit Rana is in contention for a World Cup spot

Harshit Rana has emerged as another serious option for pace attack.

He has already shown that he can make an impact in international cricket. Harshit picked up six wickets in the series against New Zealand in January 2026. He claimed four wickets against Australia in Sydney in October 2025.

The only concern for Harshit is that he needs to stay fit for the World Cup 2027. If he is fit, he will most probably be the part of the playing XI as he will provide India a batting option. With the bowl he will be used as the first change as he has the knack of picking wickets in the middle-overs.

Prasidh Krishna has strengthened his case with recent ODI performances

Prasidh Krishna could be one of the most important members of India’s pace attack because of his recent ODI performances.

He took five wickets against Afghanistan in Chennai in June 2026 and followed it up with five wickets during the England ODI series. He also took four wickets against South Africa in December 2025.

His ability to bowl hard lengths and maintain pressure over longer spells could be particularly useful in South Africa.

Why Mohammed Shami could still be in contention

Mohammed Shami is the biggest alternative to this five-man combination.

His experience alone makes him difficult to ignore, but his ability to reverse the ball could become even more valuable under the current ODI playing conditions.

The ICC changed the ODI ball rule from July 2025. Two new balls are now used for the first 34 overs, after which the fielding team chooses one of those balls to use for the final 16 overs.

This is important because the selected ball can now be used for 16 consecutive overs at the end of the innings instead of each new ball being used for only 25 overs. The rule change was partly aimed at bringing more wear and reverse swing into the latter stages of ODIs.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023. Shami picked up 24 wickets in just seven matches at an average of 10.70. He also took three five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul.

India’s possible pace attack for ODI World Cup 2027

If all the major options are fit and in good form, India’s five-member pace attack could be Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna.

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