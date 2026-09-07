Who Is Kartik Chadha, the Leg Spinner Who Dismissed Shubman Gill in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League?

Kartik Chadha, leg spinner from Punjab, has made headlines after dismissing India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill in the ongoing Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026.

Who is Kartik Chadha?

The 22-year-old leggie is representing Ludhiana Lions in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026. He started his cricket journey through Punjab’s age group teams and played for the state in the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 in 2019. He later made a name for himself in local matches with his accurate leg spin, and good control.

Kartik has built a reputation across Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) district tournaments for keeping economy rates exceptionally low during the powerplay and middle overs.

Before joining Ludhiana Lions, Kartik Chadha played for Royal Phantoms in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League.

Kartik Chadha Stint as a CSK Intern Bowler

Kartik Chadha got an important boost to his career when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) selected him as as an intern bowler for the IPL 2025 season. He spent two months with the team at Chepauk, where he got the chance to bowl regularly to some of the best batters in the world.

Kartik Chadha puts up impressive numbers in Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026

Representing Ludhiana Lions in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026, which is captained by Arshdeep Singh, the young spinner has impressed with his bowling. Kartik Chadha has taken eight wickets in just four matches at an average of 8.88. He has been one of the best bowlers in the tournament so far.

Kartik has also recorded the best bowling figures of 4/9 in the tournament. His economy rate of 4.73 is also the best in this season.

ALSO READ:

Big moment for Kartik Chadha as he dismissed Shubman Gill

Being one of the best bowlers in the tournament, one of the biggest moments for Kartik Chadha came when he dismissed India’s current ODI and Test captain, Shubman Gill. Gill was playing for Fazilka Falcons and was taking part in his first match of the season. He looked in good touch and had scored 40 runs before Kartik dismissed him.

On the fifth ball of the 10th over, Kartik got Gill caught behind, with wicketkeeper Salil Arora taking a sharp catch. In his next over, Kartik picked up two more wickets before taking another wicket in his final over. He finished the innings with four wickets for just nine runs in his four overs.

Kartik Chadha could attract interest in IPL 2027 auction

Kartik Chadha got valuable franchise experience when he joined Chennai Super Kings as a net bowler during IPL 2025. He has now impressed in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026. With domestic leg spinners always in demand in the IPL, there could be a possibility that teams may look to bid for him in the IPL 2027 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.