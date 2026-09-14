EXPLAINED: How the WTC Slow Over-Rate Penalty by ICC Works

The World Test Championship (WTC) has made every Test match more important for teams. Apart from the result of a match, teams also have to make sure they follow the ICC’s playing conditions.

Each match carries points, and teams need to collect as many points as possible to finish in the top two and qualify for the WTC final. However, teams can also lose points without losing a Test match.

One of the rules teams need to follow is the minimum over rate. If a team fails to bowl the required number of overs in the allotted time, it can face two different penalties. The players can be fined, while the team can also lose WTC points.

Here is how the slow over-rate penalty works and some of the major examples from the WTC.

How does the WTC points system work?

A team gets 12 points for a win, four points for a draw and six points each if the match ends in a tie. A team gets no points for a loss.

Teams are ranked by their Points Percentage (PCT) instead of their total points.

The formula is:

PCT = (Points earned ÷ Total points available) × 100

For example, if a team plays five Tests, it has 60 points available because each Test is worth 12 points. If they earn 36 points, their PCT will be:

(36 ÷ 60) × 100 = 60%

This is why slow over-rate penalties can hurt a team. Any points deducted for a slow over rate are removed from the team’s total before the PCT is calculated.

How does the slow over-rate fine work?

In a Test match, a team needs to bowl 15 overs per hour. At the end of the match, the umpires check whether the team has bowled required number of overs or not. They also consider time lost due to things such as injuries, DRS reviews, drinks breaks and other delays that are not in control of the bowling team.

Under the WTC rules, a team loses one WTC point for every full over it is short. For example, if a team is five overs short, it will lose five WTC points.

The player fine is separate from the WTC points deduction. Players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over short, with the fine capped at 50%.

This means a team can lose 11 WTC points for being 11 overs short, while the players fine can still be capped at 50% of their match fee.

Why can slow over-rate penalty be important?

The biggest impact is on the World Test Championship standings.

A team can win a Test and collect 12 points from the result but then lose points because of a slow over rate. Similarly, a team can draw a Test and lose some of the four points it would normally receive.

Since the WTC uses PCT, repeated deductions can have a significant effect on a team’s position.

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Major slow over-rate fines across WTC cycles

WTC 2025-27 cycle

England – 14 points

England have lost 14 points because of slow over-rate in 2025-27 cycle. They were docked two points after being two overs short against India at Lord’s and another 12 points after being 12 overs short against New Zealand at The Oval.

Pakistan – 19 points

Pakistan have lost 19 points because of slow over-rate in 2025-27 cycle. They were docked eight points after being eight overs short against Bangladesh in Mirpur and another 11 points after being 11 overs short against England in Birmingham test.

WTC 2023-25 cycle

England – 22 points

England had the highest slow over-rate deduction in the 2023-25 cycle, losing 22 points in total. Their biggest penalty came during the Ashes 2023, when they lost 19 points across four Tests. They also lost three points after being three overs short against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Australia – 10 points

Australia lost 10 points during the 2023-25 cycle. The entire deduction came from the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, where they were found to be 10 overs short.

Pakistan – 13 points

Pakistan lost 13 points due to slow over-rate penalties during the cycle. They were docked two points against Australia in Perth, six points against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and five points against South Africa in Cape Town.

WTC 2021-23 cycle

England – 12 points

England lost 12 points through slow over-rate penalties during 2021-23 cycle. One of the biggest deductions came after they were found to be eight overs short in a Test against Australia.

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