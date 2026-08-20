EXPLAINED: Why Ollie Robinson Went Missing From England Test Team for Two Years

Ollie Robinson produced a brilliant performance in the first innings of the first Test against Pakistan, where he picked up a five wicket haul. This included the wicket of Azan Awais, who was dismissed by Robinson off the first ball of the Test match.



Robinson has been very good since his comeback to Test cricket. He was included in the series against New Zealand in June, where he picked up seven wickets in total, including a five-wicket haul. He has now taken another five -wicket haul against Pakistan. This means that in his last three innings, he has taken two fifers.



However, not many people might know why Ollie Robinson was left out of the Test team for two years before the series against New Zealand.

Why Ollie Robinson went missing from England Test team for two years

Having made his Test debut in 2021, form was never a major problem for Ollie Robinson. Before making his comeback in June 2026, he had taken 76 wickets in 20 matches. He last played a Test in February 2024, when England were playing against India, and Robinson went wicketless in that match. His pace, which was usually around 81 to 83 mph, had also dropped to the 70s.

Robinson was publicly questioned by the team management and coaches after some tough overseas tours, including the Ashes in Australia. His fitness and physical readiness did not always match the high intensity demands of the team under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. For a team that focused on high effort from its fast bowlers, his fitness issues made it difficult for him to remain in the team.



Robinson had also suffered from back spasms during major series such as the Ashes, which put extra pressure on the rest of the bowling attack.

At the same time, England started giving more importance to genuine fast bowlers who could regularly bowl at 85 mph or more. Robinson relied more on seam movement and accuracy, so any drop in his pace made it harder for him to fit into England’s plans.

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Ollie Robinson worked hard to earn his England Test recall

Robinson later acknowledged that after the India tour, communication between him and the selectors had become limited. This left him unsure about what he needed to do to earn a recall to the Test team.

He took 39 wickets in 10 matches for Sussex during the 2025 County Championship season and 18 wickets in six matches in the 2026 season. He also worked on his fitness, while his pace has now increased to around 80 mph, closer to the pace he used to bowl at before his struggles.

Ollie Robinson could play a key role under Joe Root and Stephen Fleming

Since his comeback, Ollie Robinson has looked like a different bowler and someone England can rely on. He has taken 12 wickets in just three innings, showing that he can once again be an important part of the bowling attack.

With James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes retired, Robinson could become one of the bowlers who leads England’s bowling attack in the coming years. The new leadership setup, with Joe Root as captain and Stephen Fleming as head coach, could also bring a big change to Robinson’s career.

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