Who Is Razaullah, the Pakistan Pace Sensation Making Headlines on Test Debut Against England?

Razaullah has become one of the biggest talking points from the third Test between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston. The 21-year-old fast bowler made his Test debut for Pakistan after being added to the squad during a major change in the team.

Who is Razaullah?

Razaullah is a young right-arm fast bowler from Mardan, Pakistan. He has made a quick rise in domestic cricket. The pacer has represented Peshawar and Sahir Associates in domestic cricket.

His performances in first-class cricket helped him earn a place in the Pakistan setup.

Razaullah Domestic cricket numbers

The Pakistan pacer has taken 30 wickets in eight first-class matches at an average of 20.86. He has also taken three five-wicket hauls in 14 innings.

In List A cricket, he has taken seven wickets in nine matches, with his best figures being 3/44. In T20 cricket, the pacer has picked up seven wickets in seven matches, with his best figures being 2/26.

Razaullah in the PSL

Razaullah also got the chance to play in the Pakistan Super League in 2026. He made his PSL debut for Rawalpindiz against Lahore Qalandars on April 18.

He played two matches in the tournament and picked up three wickets. His best figures were 2/45.

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How did Razaullah get into the Pakistan Test squad?

Razaullah was not part of Pakistan’s main squad for the England series. He got his chance after Pakistan made several changes following their big defeat in the second Test at Lord’s.

The Pakistan Cricket Board sent seven players back home and brought in seven new players. The pacer was one of the players added to the squad.

Before this, he had also attended a fast-bowling camp organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board in late August. He was one of 12 pacers invited to the camp, where his performance impressed the selectors and team management.

Impresses on Test debut

Razaullah made an immediate impact after making his Test debut at Edgbaston.

England came out to bat in their first innings after Pakistan were bowled out for 133. The 21-year-old used his pace and bounce well and troubled England captain Joe Root from the start.

Root, who is currently the second-highest run scorer in Test cricket, was dismissed by Razaullah with only his fourth delivery in Test cricket. The ball hit Root in front of the stumps, giving the pacer his first international wicket.

He later dismissed England opener Emilio Gay, who had scored 60. Razaullah finished the first day with two wickets.

Stands out with his pace

One of the main things that makes Razaullah interesting is his pace. He has been clocked at more than 90 mph.

He has already been compared with former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis. He used his pace and movement well on his Test debut and troubled the English batters, especially Joe Root, who is currently one of the best batters in Test cricket.

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