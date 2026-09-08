4 Takeaways From Australia Test Squad for South Africa Series

The selectors have announced the 16-member Australia Test squad for the three match series against South Africa, starting on October 9. It will be a clash between the current top two teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Australia are currently at the top, while the Proteas are in second place. The result of this series will not only be important for these two teams but also for New Zealand, Bangladesh and India, who are also fighting for a place in the WTC final.

This will be the first time Australia play a red ball match in South Africa since 2018. The last time these two teams met in a Test match was in the WTC 2025 final, where the Proteas won.

Here are four takeaways from Australia test squad for South Africa series.

Jack Weatherald dropped from Australia Test squad

After being in the setup since the Ashes 2025-26, Jack Weatherald has been dropped from the Australia Test squad. The left-hand batter played six matches for his country and could only score 224 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.36. Weatherald was dropped from the playing XI in the second Test against Bangladesh, with Matt Renshaw replacing him.

The same has happened for this series, as Weatherald has not been picked in the squad, and it is expected that Renshaw will open the innings alongside Travis Head.

Since the retirement of David Warner and Usman Khawaja, Australia are still trying to figure out their opening pair.

Marnus Labuschagne retains his place despite recent struggles

The selectors have once again shown faith in Marnus Labuschagne, as he has been included in the 16-man Australia Test squad for the South Africa series despite his disappointing form. Since the India Test series, which began in November 2024, Labuschagne has scored only 616 runs in 27 innings at an average of 24.64, without scoring a century.

However, selector George Bailey is confident that Labuschagne will make a positive contribution.

“We are not shying away from the fact that we’d like some more runs from Marnus. That’s clear, but we’re also confident that he can still make a positive contribution to that squad,” Bailey said.

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Cooper Connolly returns to Australia Test squad

23 -year-old Cooper Connolly returns to the Test setup as a batting and left-arm spin option. He is coming off a good year in white ball cricket, which included his maiden ODI century against Bangladesh in June. The all-rounder has played only one Test match in his career, which came against Sri Lanka in 2025.

“(Connolly has been) primarily picked in this squad as a batsman, but that secondary skillset (bowling) may come into consideration depending on what sort of conditions we do face in South Africa. I think he’s got a game that’s well suited to the middle order but no doubt, as he matures and continues to grow his game, I think there’s a capacity there where he could bat further up the order,” Bailey added.

Australia strengthen bowling backup options with Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser

Matthew Kuhnemann has been included as the main spin backup for Nathan Lyon. The left-arm spinner gives Australia another option if they need to make a change in the spin department.

Michael Neser has also been added to the squad to provide more depth to a strong pace attack. Australia already have Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland as their main pace options.

Australia Test Squad for South Africa Series

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

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