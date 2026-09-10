3 Prominent Players Likely in Punjab Kings Release List For IPL 2027

Punjab Kings, after having a brilliant start to IPL 2026, failed to carry on the momentum as they won only one of their last seven matches of the season. So, there could be some big calls made ahead of IPL 2027, and some players may end up in the Punjab Kings release list.

The franchise will need to carefully decide which players to retain and which players to release before the mini-auction.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in Punjab Kings release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson was retained by PBKS for INR 2 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He skipped the first half of the tournament to take paternity leave after the birth of his first child. Later, when he was available, he played three matches but picked up only one wicket. He conceded a lot of runs during those matches, as his economy rate was 12.81. Also, after playing the 2022 season with GT, he played only 17 matches in the next four seasons. This was due to injuries and fitness concerns.

If he ends up in the Punjab Kings release list, the franchise will get an overseas slot, which they can use to bring in a new overseas pacer.

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Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 1.60 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and was retained for the same price for the next season. In the previous two seasons, he played only three matches in total. The team has enough Indian pacers as well as overseas options in the bowling department, so it will be difficult for Yash to make a place in the playing XI.

Ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, there is a possibility that he could end up in the Punjab Kings release list.

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 4.40 crore at the IPL 2026 auction after entering with a base price of INR 1 crore. The Australian player got only one match in the entire season, where he conceded 51 runs at an economy rate of 12.75.

The squad already has Marco Jansen and Xavier Bartlett as pace options in the playing XI. PBKS also have all-rounders like Azmatullah Omarzai and Marcus Stoinis, who can provide another bowling option. So, it will be very difficult for Ben Dwarshuis to make a place in the playing XI.

If the franchise keeps him in the Punjab Kings release list, they can target an overseas batter at the IPL 2027 auction. Releasing Dwarshuis would also add INR 4.40 crore to their remaining purse, giving them more money to strengthen another area of the squad.

Likely Full Punjab Kings Release List

Lockie Ferguson

Yash Thakur

Ben Dwarshuis

Pyla Avinash

Harnoor Singh

Musheer Khan

Mitchell Owen

Praveen Dubey

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