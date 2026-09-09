Ryan Rickelton vs Quinton de Kock: Who Should Mumbai Indians Retain Ahead of IPL 2027 Auction?

Mumbai Indians could have a difficult decision to make ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction. The franchise has two Proteas wicket-keeper batters in Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, and there could be a possibility that one of the them may get featured in the Mumbai Indian released list.

With overseas slots being an important part of squad planning, Mumbai Indians may have to decide whether they want to continue with de Kock or back Rickelton for the long term.

Why Mumbai Indians should retain Ryan Rickelton

Rickelton was excellent in IPL 2026

The biggest reason for Mumbai Indians to retain Rickelton is his performance in IPL 2026.

The South African opener scored 448 runs in 12 matches at an excellent strike rate of 186.67, including a century. He played an important role at the Mumbai Indians top-order.

Rickelton has continued his good form

Another reason to back Ryan Rickelton is that his strong IPL 2026 performance was not a one off. He also did well in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Protea batter scored 228 runs in the tournament.

More recently, he played for Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026, where he scored 345 runs at an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 173.36.

Rickelton’s IPL numbers are getting better

Rickelton has shown positive improvement from the previous season. He scored 388 runs in IPL 2025 before improving his tally to 448 runs in IPL 2026. His strike rate also went up significantly from 150.97 to 186.66.

The South Africa opening batter was the top scorer of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 season.

Rickelton offers long term value

Age is another factor that could work in Rickelton’s favour.

Ryan Rickelton (30) is younger than Quinton de Kock (33) and has more years ahead of him at the highest level. If Mumbai Indians retain him, they could potentially build their opening combination around him for several seasons.

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De Kock brings experience

Rickelton has been in better form recently, but de Kock has one big advantage: experience.

De Kock has been one of the top overseas batters in IPL history. He has also played for Mumbai Indians before and knows the team well.

He was part of Mumbai Indians’ title winning teams in 2019 and 2020.

De Kock made an impact despite limited opportunities

De Kock played only three matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, he still managed to score 132 runs. More importantly, he produced an unbeaten 112 against Punjab Kings.

His overall run tally is lower than Rickelton’s mainly because he played significantly fewer matches.

His recent T20 form is still strong

De Kock has also been scoring runs outside the IPL.

He scored 181 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. In the ongoing CPL 2026, he has scored 260 runs in seven matches for Barbados Tridents at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 163.52.

Final decision: Ryan Rickelton should get the nod

Mumbai Indians have two good options in Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock. But if they have to choose one, Rickelton should be their first choice.

Rickelton had a better IPL 2026 season, scoring 448 runs at a strike rate of 186.67. He was Mumbai Indians best batter. He has also been in good form in T20 cricket this year. He is younger than de Kock and has shown clear improvement in the IPL.

De Kock, however, should not be completely ruled out. There is also a chance that Mumbai Indians could retain both players. De Kock was bought for just INR 1 crore, so keeping him at the same price could be useful for MI in the IPL 2027.

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