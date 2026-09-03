The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction will take place in few months, and it will give the five time champions a chance to make some important changes to their squad. One of the key decisions they have to make is which players could feature on the Mumbai Indians release list.

The franchise has struggled in recent seasons and finished in the bottom two in two of the last three campaigns.

This means the team may need to make huge calls to build a stronger squad for the next season. Some big names could also be released to create more space in the purse and make room for new players.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in Mumbai Indians release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya could be one of the players who could feature in Mumbai Indians release list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction because of his INR 16.35 crore price tag. He has not produced match winning numbers consistently since returning to MI. In IPL 2024, he scored 216 runs and took 11 wickets.

In 2025, Hardik scored 224 runs and took 14 wickets in 14 matches. In 2026, he scored 206 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 138.25 and took four wickets. Under his captaincy, MI qualified for the playoffs in 2025, but finished at the bottom of the table in 2024 and 9th in 2026.

Hardik has also had several injury and fitness issues in recent years, which have affected his bowling. Because of all these reasons the franchise could consider releasing him and using the money on other players.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult could be another player in the Mumbai Indians release list ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. MI brought him back for INR 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The investment looked good in his first season as Boult took 22 wickets in 16 matches and finished as MI’s leading wicket taker.

However, his numbers dropped in IPL 2026, when he managed to took only two wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 11.62 and an average of 48.50. His age is also a factor, as Boult will be 38 during IPL 2027. MI could therefore look for a younger overseas fast bowler at the auction like Josh Tongue. Releasing Boult would also free up INR 12.50 crore and an overseas slot, which will give MI to invest on other young bowlers.

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Deepak Chahar

The Mumbai Indians release list could also see Deepak Chahar’s name come under consideration. MI bought him for INR 9.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, but he has not made a big impact in the last two seasons. In IPL 2025, Chahar took 11 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.17. In IPL 2026, he played eight matches and took eight wickets.

Things have also not gone well for him since he left Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His injury history is another concern, as he has missed many matches becuase of fitness issues.

Chahar’s main role is to take wickets with the new ball, but he has not done that consistently for MI and which is also the reason why MI were not able to wickets in the powerplay.

With his recent numbers and a price tag of INR 9.25 crore, he could be one of the pacers that MI will release ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

Likely Full Mumbai Indians Released List

Hardik Pandya

Trent Boult

Deepak Chahar

Mahipal Lomror

Robin Minz

Atharva Ankolekar

Keshav Maharaj

Ruchit Ahir

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