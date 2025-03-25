Priyansh Arya T20 Record: Overall Domestic Numbers of PBKS Debutant Before Scoring 47(23) in IPL 2025

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores.

Punjab Kings(PBKS) handed young batting sensation Priyansh Arya a debut in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT). And the 24-year-old opener delivered with an explosive 47 off 23 to get PBKS off to a flying start.

The left-hander was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores at the auction after some scintillating performances in domestic cricket. Let’s take a quick look.

Priyansh Arya T20 Record

Speaking about his numbers, Priyansh Arya has amassed 570 runs in 18 games with an average over 30s and a strike rate of 166.56. He also has a century to his name as well as three fifties in his limited T20 appearances. His IPL score today adds onto this.

The PBKS recruit first made headlines after a standout season with the South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2024). Dominating the competition, he piled up 608 runs in just 10 matches, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. His most memorable moment came during a clash against the North Delhi Strikers, where he smashed six sixes in a row.

Priyansh carried his explosive form into the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he became Delhi’s leading run-getter. Over nine innings, he scored 325 runs at an impressive average of 40.62 and a blistering strike rate of 176.63, including a century and a fifty.

PBKS builds on fiery start from Priyansh Arya

Arya’s fiery start helped PBKS gain momentum as they dominated the GT bowlers by taking them to all parts of the ground. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also looked in stellar touch with a 27-ball fifty.

At the time of writing this report, the PBKS scoreboard read 166 for 5 in 16 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh currently batting in the middle.

