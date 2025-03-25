News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Priyansh Arya
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

Priyansh Arya T20 Record: Overall Domestic Numbers of PBKS Debutant Before Scoring 47(23) in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores.

Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings(PBKS) handed young batting sensation Priyansh Arya a debut in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT). And the 24-year-old opener delivered with an explosive 47 off 23 to get PBKS off to a flying start.

The left-hander was acquired by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores at the auction after some scintillating performances in domestic cricket. Let’s take a quick look.

Priyansh Arya T20 Record

Speaking about his numbers, Priyansh Arya has amassed 570 runs in 18 games with an average over 30s and a strike rate of 166.56. He also has a century to his name as well as three fifties in his limited T20 appearances. His IPL score today adds onto this.

The PBKS recruit first made headlines after a standout season with the South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League (DPL 2024). Dominating the competition, he piled up 608 runs in just 10 matches, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. His most memorable moment came during a clash against the North Delhi Strikers, where he smashed six sixes in a row.

Priyansh carried his explosive form into the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he became Delhi’s leading run-getter. Over nine innings, he scored 325 runs at an impressive average of 40.62 and a blistering strike rate of 176.63, including a century and a fifty.

ALSO READ:

PBKS builds on fiery start from Priyansh Arya

Arya’s fiery start helped PBKS gain momentum as they dominated the GT bowlers by taking them to all parts of the ground. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also looked in stellar touch with a 27-ball fifty.

At the time of writing this report, the PBKS scoreboard read 166 for 5 in 16 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Shreyas Iyer

‘Play for Team Not for Century’: Fans Heap Plaudits After PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Slams Selfless 97 off 42 vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

His innings comprised five fours and nine maximums.
10:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shreyas Iyer Shashank Singh GT vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘He Asked Me To’: Shashank Singh Reveals What Shreyas Iyer Told Him As Punjab Kings Skipper Misses Century vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

They forged an unbeaten 81-run stand.
10:21 pm
Vishnu PN
Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Meet Priyansh Arya and Suryansh Shedge: Two Six-Hitting Sensations Making IPL Debut in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

One is an opener and the other, a finisher.
8:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans GT vs PBKS IPL 2025

Why are Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips not in Gujarat Titans’ Playing XI for Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Clash?

Both players are added to impact player substitutes.
8:47 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar Rinku Singh; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

He was the most expensive retention of KKR ahead of IPL 2025.
6:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ajinkya rahane kkr vs rcb ipl 2025 eden gardens pitch

‘What did KKR Spinners do?’ – Eden Curator Cites RCB Example, Hits Back at Ajinkya Rahane After IPL 2025 Losing Start

The pitch curator made it clear that no IPL franchise can dictate how pitches should be.
8:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.