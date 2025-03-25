Former RCB Player Wins Applause From Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill For Superb Death Overs Impact in GT vs PBKS Match

He put up a clinical bowling performance at the death to restrict GT in a high-scoring affair.

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Vyshak Vijaykumar, who was acquired by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 1.8 crores ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, earned plaudits from his teammate Arshdeep Singh after his clinical death bowling during the GT vs PBKS clash earlier today.

Not only Arshdeep but opposition skipper Shubman Gill also showered praises on him for his tidy bowling display.

Coming on as an Impact player, Vyshak stopped the run flow in the high-scoring affair where GT were chasing 244 and looked in control.

Bowling the 15th over when the GT scoreboard read 169 for 2, the 28-year-old leaked only 5 runs. He again came back to bowl the 17th over and once again allowed just five runs, which made the equation much more difficult for GT and in the end they fell short by 11 runs.

Crediting his bowling partner, Arshdeep said post-match, “Really happy for him, he is putting in the hard yards in the practice, was executing the yorkers really well in practice and the results showed in the game as well.

Shubman Gill, who got off to a promising start but failed to convert it into a big score, departing for 33 off 14 credited Vyshak for his death bowling mastery.

Speaking about Vyshak, Gill said, “Never easy for someone to come in as an Impact player and bowl those yorkers when you have been on the bench for 15 overs. Credit to them for bowling yorkers on the trot.”

After a win today, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will next lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1 while GT will hope to get their first win of the season against the Mumbai Indians on March 29.

