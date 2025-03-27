‘Score More Than Them’ – LSG Star Maintains Cool as SRH Set Sights on First 300 Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

He acknowledged that Sunrisers Hyderabad will come out aggressively, as most T20 teams do nowadays.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mitchell Marsh remains calm as Sunrisers Hyderabad aim for 300, stating that the key is to score more than them ahead of their IPL 2025 clash.

LSG, who lost their opening game of IPL 2025 to Delhi Capitals, will be eager to secure their first win of the season.

Marsh’s Simple Strategy for LSG

Mitchell Marsh kept it simple when asked about Lucknow Super Giants’ strategy, stating that their goal is to score more runs than Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“To score more runs than them,” Marsh said.

Marsh acknowledged that Sunrisers Hyderabad will come out aggressively, as most T20 teams do nowadays. He pointed out that teams now try to put pressure on the opposition from the very first ball, and LSG will be prepared for that challenge.

“We know they’re going to come hard. I think there are not many T20 teams in the world now that don’t go hard from ball one and try to apply as much pressure as they can to a bowling team. So we know we’re going to be under pressure at some point tomorrow night,” Marsh added.

LSG Focused on Their Own Game Plan

Marsh stressed the importance of sticking to their strengths and playing their own style of cricket rather than focusing too much on the opposition. He admitted that Sunrisers Hyderabad have a powerful batting lineup capable of putting teams under pressure, but that has become common in modern T20 cricket, where scores of 230 are now considered normal. While respecting the opponent’s strength, he made it clear that LSG’s priority is to execute their own game plan and compete at their best.

“The most important thing for us as a team is to focus on our strengths and what we are coming here to do and play our brand of cricket. There’s no doubt that Sunrisers have put a lot of teams under pressure, but that’s any team these days. It seems 230 is now the new par score at most grounds. We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we’re here to focus on our game and hopefully match with them,” he added.

Lucknow Super Giants are without key bowlers as Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep recover from lower-back injuries, while Avesh Khan has just returned after a knee issue. Mohsin Khan was ruled out before the tournament and replaced by Shardul Thakur. Mitchell Marsh is also playing only as a batter due to a back problem.

The last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants played in Hyderabad, SRH easily chased 166 runs in just 9.4 overs without losing a wicket. They have started this season in the same aggressive way, scoring 286 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals.

