News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Moeen Ali Tells He Was ‘Unlucky’ To Face England Teammate Jofra Archer in RR vs KKR Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

‘He Was Too Quick for Me’ – KKR Star Tells He Was ‘Unlucky’ To Face England Teammate in RR vs KKR Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KKR’s decision to bring him in turned out to be a good one.

Moeen Ali Tells He Was ‘Unlucky’ To Face England Teammate Jofra Archer in RR vs KKR Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders’ overseas star Moeen Ali admitted that he was unfortunate to face his England teammate Jofra Archer in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, saying that Archer’s pace was too much for him to handle.

Moeen Ali played an important role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ big win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Coming in to make his debut for KKR, he replaced Sunil Narine, who was ill. Moeen ensured that KKR didn’t miss Narine, grabbing 2 wickets for 23 runs and helping to restrict RR to 151.

Struggles Against Archer’s Pace

With the bat, Moeen opened the innings with Quinton de Kock but could not do much, scoring only 5 runs off 12 balls. He struggled against Jofra Archer’s pace but made up for it with his excellent bowling.

After the match, Moeen Ali admitted that he hadn’t faced such fast bowling in a long time, probably not since the Ashes. He felt unlucky to be up against Jofra Archer, as Archer’s pace was too much for him to handle. Moeen retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024 and has since only played franchise league and county cricket. So, he had not encountered such quick bowling for a long time, particularly since the Ashes 2023.

Moeen talked about the importance of staying at his best, learning continuously, and using his experience wisely. He stressed the need to aim at the stumps while bowling and maintain a tight line, especially against left-handed batters.

“I have not faced that sort of fast bowling probably since the Ashes. I was the unlucky one facing him, he was too quick for me. Just to stay on top of your game and still try to improve and develop. Use my experience and keep the stumps in play and to the left-handers in particular bowl it tight,” Moeen Ali said.

ALSO READ:

KKR’s Gamble on Moeen Pays Off

There were questions about his selection in the IPL 2025 auction, especially since he had limited opportunities with Chennai Super Kings last season. However, KKR’s decision to bring him in turned out to be a good one, as he proved his worth with a match-winning performance.

His role in the team might shift once Narine returns, but Moeen Ali has already proven his value to KKR and shown that he can step up with impactful performances.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jofra Archer
Kolkata Knight Riders
Moeen Ali
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs KKR

Related posts

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started the campaign with a bang and have already amassed the highest score in the season.

Former CSK Player Picks LSG X-Factor Options To Trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad As SRH vs LSG Loads in Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Many users across social media platforms claim SRH to cross 300 against LSG on a flat Hyderabad deck.
11:38 am
Darpan Jain
RCB are leaving no stone unturned in the preparation to counter Noor, and they have a secret weapon in the nets, Satvik Deswal.

RCB Use Secret Weapon To Counter Noor Ahmad Threat in the Nets Ahead of CSK Clash in IPL 2025

RCB's biggest threat will be Noor Ahmad, who will get ample assistance off the deck and looked fabulous in the previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
10:23 am
Darpan Jain
Mitchell Marsh Maintains Cool as SRH Set Sights on First 300 Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

‘Score More Than Them’ – LSG Star Maintains Cool as SRH Set Sights on First 300 Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

He acknowledged that Sunrisers Hyderabad will come out aggressively, as most T20 teams do nowadays.
10:18 am
Sagar Paul
‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Moeen Ali Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2 crores at the auction.
1:52 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Season long for Rajasthan Royals: Former SRH Star Predicts Tough IPL 2025 for RR After Loss to KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of IPL 2025.
12:18 am
Vishnu PN
former csk players criticise yashasvi jaiswal rajasthan royals RR vs KKR shane watson robin uthappa IPL 2025

Former CSK Players Criticise Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Threw Wicket Away at Crucial Point in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

11:52 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.