Weird Coincidence As 2 Former and 1 Current KKR Batter Make Exactly 97* Within 24 Hours

In an uncanny coincidence, three Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters – two former and one current, managed to score exactly 97* in a span of 24 hours.

Let’s see who they are.

Shreyas Iyer – Former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed an unbeaten 97* (42) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) last night.

Tim Seifert – Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert, who plied his trade with KKR back in 2021, played a blinder of a knock where he also scored a 97* (38) against Pakistan in the fifth T20I match earlier today morning and helped New Zealand win the series 4-1.

Quinton de Kock – The final 97* came from KKR’s IPL 2025 recruit and former Proteas star Quinton de Kock tonight. The dynamic left-hander scored 97* (61) to help KKR outclass RR by 8 wickets.

The batting masterclass from QdK handed KKR their first points of the season, after losing the opener at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The Proteas ensured that KKR chased down their target with ease after their bowlers had restricted the Royals to 151 for 9 in 20 overs. Every KKR bowler managed to find wickets too.

Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali picked up two scalps each. Pacers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora also had an even split of two wickets each while Spencer Johnson got one.

The three-time IPL winners will next head to Wankhede to take on the five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

