News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Riyan Parag fan RR vs KKR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 26, 2025

Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Feet of Riyan Parag During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

A fan entered the pitch during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match and touched Riyan Parag's feet.

Riyan Parag fan RR vs KKR IPL 2025

A fan invaded the pitch at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mach between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. He entered the pitch during the 12th over of Kolkata Knight Riders’ run chase and touched the feet and hugged RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, who was about to start bowling.

At the time of writing this report, Kolkata Knight Riders were 125/2 after 16 overs during their run chase of 152. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (20) and Quinton de Kock (79) were the unbeaten batters.

More to follow…

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag
RR vs KKR

Related posts

Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur starred in the IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

4 Emerging Players Who Impressed in the First Round of IPL 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation

IPL 2025 has witnessed multiple impressive performances from lesser known players in the first round.
10:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong unit and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:10 pm
Darpan Jain
Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2025

Why Is Andre Russell Not Bowling for KKR in IPL 2025?

Andre Russell, who took 19 wickets in IPL 2024, has not bowled a single over for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.
10:12 pm
Vishnu PN
Varun Chakravarthy

‘I Just Thought’: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals His Plan to Outfox Riyan Parag After Going For Six During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the eighth over of the RR innings.
9:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Harshit Rana Brings in Unique Celebration on Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Redeems Himself After Drop Catch in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

8:56 pm
CX Staff Writer
Sanju Samson IPL 2025 RR vs KKR

Vaibhav Arora Sends Sanju Samson’s Leg Stump Flying In RR vs KKR Clash In IPL 2025 [WATCH]

9:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.