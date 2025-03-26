Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Feet of Riyan Parag During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati [WATCH]

A fan entered the pitch during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match and touched Riyan Parag's feet.

A fan invaded the pitch at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mach between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. He entered the pitch during the 12th over of Kolkata Knight Riders’ run chase and touched the feet and hugged RR’s stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, who was about to start bowling.

At the time of writing this report, Kolkata Knight Riders were 125/2 after 16 overs during their run chase of 152. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (20) and Quinton de Kock (79) were the unbeaten batters.

More to follow…