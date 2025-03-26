4 Emerging Players Who Impressed in the First Round of IPL 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation

IPL 2025 has witnessed multiple impressive performances from lesser known players in the first round.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been instrumental in creating stars since its inception. The league gives players an opportunity to put themselves on the world map. In these 18 years, there have been countless unknown cricketers who have become overnight sensations. Some of them have gone on to achieve great things.

We are just five games into the IPL 2025 and have already witnessed multiple young Indian stars step up for their teams. Here we take a look at four emerging players who were mighty impressive in the first round of this season.

Shubham Dubey

The second match of the IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals was a proper runfest. Over 520 runs were scored across two innings, with guys like Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, and Dhruv Jurel putting on a show. Playing only his fifth IPL match, Shubham Dubey showed he can hang with the big boys.

Dubey came in to bat at number seven when the Royals needed 126 in 34 deliveries. It was an improbable task but Dubey showed his hitting abilities. He smashed 34 runs in just 11 balls with four maximums and a four. Though RR lost the match, his strike rate of 309.09 was the best among all.

Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur could not have asked for a bigger stage for his IPL debut than the El Clasico between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The MI franchise has a history of picking unknown players and giving them a platform to shine. Puthur, someone who had not played any competitive cricket before this game, was the latest addition to this.

Mumbai Indians scouts had spotted Puthur in a local match in Kerala. The 24-year old gave justice to their faith with an impressive performance against CSK. He picked 3 for 32 in his four overs, removing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda. The left-arm wrist spinner has all the attributes to be successful and he will get more opportunities in the IPL 2025.

Vipraj Nigam

Delhi Capitals’ thrilling victory over Lucknow Super Giants was rightfully credited to Ashutosh Sharma, who played an incredible knock. But he could not have done that without Vipraj Nigam. When Vipraj walked in to bat, DC were in a dire situation with 113/6 in 12.3 overs while chasing 210.

It was Nigam who took matters in his own hands when Ashutosh was going at a run-a-ball. In their 55-run partnership, Vipraj blasted 39 off just 15 deliveries to take DC closer to the target. He struck five fours and two sixes in his knock.

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya has been in the news ever since he hit six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League. He was then picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 3.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. It took him just one game in the IPL to prove the hype right.

Punjab Kings left out Josh Inglis and trusted Arya at the top of the order against Gujarat Titans. The left-hand batter showed good intent and range on his way to 47 off 23 deliveries. Priyansh hit seven fours and two sixes in his knock, giving his side a strong start before Shreyas Iyer took over.

