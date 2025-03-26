News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Riyan Parag
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 26, 2025

Riyan Parag Explains Why He is Batting At No.3 for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He enjoyed a prolific last season while batting at No.4

Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag revealed the reason for him batting at the No.3 slot following their 8-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Parag, who enjoyed a prolific campaign with the bat last season while coming out to bat at No.4, has so far failed to get going in his new position.

Speaking about the shift, Parag opened up during the post-match ceremony of the RR vs KKR match and said,

“Last year, the team wanted me to bat No. 4, I was happy to do that. This year, they want me to bat No. 3, so I need to be professional to bat wherever the team wants me to, so I am okay with that.”

For perspective, Parag had scored a stellar 573 runs in 16 games in IPL 2024, averaging at a brilliant 52.09 with a strike-rate almost touching 150s. In this season, the Assam all-rounder has scores of 4 and 25 so far.

ALSO READ:

RR vs KKR highlights

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to put up a competitive total, courtesy of a stellar bowling display from the KKR unit. A target of 152 against KKR was always going to be difficult for RR and in the end, the defending champions wrapped up the contest with ease.

Quinto de Kock starred with a fiery knock of 97 (61) to help KKR get their first win of the tournament as they currently occupy the sixth position on the points table. The Royals, however, find themselves at the bottom with no wins yet.

KKR will next head to the Wankhede to take on Mumbai Indians in a high-octane affair on March 31 while RR take on CSK on March 30 in search of their first two points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag

Related posts

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Moeen Ali Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2 crores at the auction.
1:14 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajasthan Royals RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Season long for Rajasthan Royals: Former SRH Star Predicts Tough IPL 2025 for RR After Loss to KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of IPL 2025.
12:18 am
Vishnu PN
former csk players criticise yashasvi jaiswal rajasthan royals RR vs KKR shane watson robin uthappa IPL 2025

Former CSK Players Criticise Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Threw Wicket Away at Crucial Point in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

11:52 pm
CX Staff Writer
Quinton de Kock

Weird Coincidence As 2 Former and 1 Current KKR Batter Make Exactly 97* Within 24 Hours

Let's see who they are.
12:02 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Riyan Parag fan RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Feet of Riyan Parag During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati [WATCH]

A fan entered the pitch during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match and touched Riyan Parag's feet.
11:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur starred in the IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

4 Emerging Players Who Impressed in the First Round of IPL 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation

IPL 2025 has witnessed multiple impressive performances from lesser known players in the first round.
10:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.