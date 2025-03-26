Riyan Parag Explains Why He is Batting At No.3 for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

He enjoyed a prolific last season while batting at No.4

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper Riyan Parag revealed the reason for him batting at the No.3 slot following their 8-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Parag, who enjoyed a prolific campaign with the bat last season while coming out to bat at No.4, has so far failed to get going in his new position.

Speaking about the shift, Parag opened up during the post-match ceremony of the RR vs KKR match and said,

“Last year, the team wanted me to bat No. 4, I was happy to do that. This year, they want me to bat No. 3, so I need to be professional to bat wherever the team wants me to, so I am okay with that.”

For perspective, Parag had scored a stellar 573 runs in 16 games in IPL 2024, averaging at a brilliant 52.09 with a strike-rate almost touching 150s. In this season, the Assam all-rounder has scores of 4 and 25 so far.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) failed to put up a competitive total, courtesy of a stellar bowling display from the KKR unit. A target of 152 against KKR was always going to be difficult for RR and in the end, the defending champions wrapped up the contest with ease.

Quinto de Kock starred with a fiery knock of 97 (61) to help KKR get their first win of the tournament as they currently occupy the sixth position on the points table. The Royals, however, find themselves at the bottom with no wins yet.

KKR will next head to the Wankhede to take on Mumbai Indians in a high-octane affair on March 31 while RR take on CSK on March 30 in search of their first two points.

