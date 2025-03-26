News
Varun Chakravarthy
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 26, 2025

‘I Just Thought’: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals His Plan to Outfox Riyan Parag After Going For Six During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the eighth over of the RR innings.

Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spin maestro Varun Chakravarthy opened up on his game plan to trap Riyan Parag after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper hit him for a six.

The incident happened on the eighth over of the RR innings. After getting banged for a maximum on the third ball, Varun got his revenge on the fifth delivery of the over.

Varun bowled a goodish-length ball just outside off as it skid through. Parag tried to swish across the line yet again but ended up getting a top edge and Quinton de Kock managed to hold onto a steepler in the end.

Speaking about how he plotted the Parag wicket, Varun revealed during the mid-innings break,

“He was looking in great touch, Riyan. The six he hit off me, I just thought the ball I bowled previously was a little short and I just wanted to stay a little more fuller and see what’s happening with the pitch, it just got the edge.”

ALSO READ:

Varun Chakravarthy, KKR bowlers dominate to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 151

Varun Chakravarthy was once again the top performer for KKR with the ball as he finished with two wickets and bowled the most economical spell at 4.25. Every other KKR bowler also got wickets.

Moeen Ali, who earned his KKR debut today, complemented Chakravarthy brilliantly with figures of 4-0-23-2. Pacer Harshit Rana and Vaibha Arora too got two scalps each while Spencer Johnson got one as Royals were restricted to 151 for 9 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, KKR have already started their run chase. The KKR scoreboard read 19 for 0 in 2.5 overs with Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock currently batting at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Riyan Parag
RR vs KKR
Varun Chakravarthy

Riyan Parag fan RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Feet of Riyan Parag During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati [WATCH]

A fan entered the pitch during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match and touched Riyan Parag's feet.
11:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur starred in the IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

4 Emerging Players Who Impressed in the First Round of IPL 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation

IPL 2025 has witnessed multiple impressive performances from lesser known players in the first round.
10:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong unit and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:10 pm
Darpan Jain
Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders KKR IPL 2025

Why Is Andre Russell Not Bowling for KKR in IPL 2025?

Andre Russell, who took 19 wickets in IPL 2024, has not bowled a single over for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.
10:12 pm
Vishnu PN

Harshit Rana Brings in Unique Celebration on Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Redeems Himself After Drop Catch in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

8:56 pm
CX Staff Writer
Sanju Samson IPL 2025 RR vs KKR

Vaibhav Arora Sends Sanju Samson’s Leg Stump Flying In RR vs KKR Clash In IPL 2025 [WATCH]

9:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
