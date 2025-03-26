‘I Just Thought’: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals His Plan to Outfox Riyan Parag After Going For Six During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the eighth over of the RR innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spin maestro Varun Chakravarthy opened up on his game plan to trap Riyan Parag after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in skipper hit him for a six.

The incident happened on the eighth over of the RR innings. After getting banged for a maximum on the third ball, Varun got his revenge on the fifth delivery of the over.

Varun bowled a goodish-length ball just outside off as it skid through. Parag tried to swish across the line yet again but ended up getting a top edge and Quinton de Kock managed to hold onto a steepler in the end.

Speaking about how he plotted the Parag wicket, Varun revealed during the mid-innings break,

“He was looking in great touch, Riyan. The six he hit off me, I just thought the ball I bowled previously was a little short and I just wanted to stay a little more fuller and see what’s happening with the pitch, it just got the edge.”

Varun Chakravarthy was once again the top performer for KKR with the ball as he finished with two wickets and bowled the most economical spell at 4.25. Every other KKR bowler also got wickets.

Moeen Ali, who earned his KKR debut today, complemented Chakravarthy brilliantly with figures of 4-0-23-2. Pacer Harshit Rana and Vaibha Arora too got two scalps each while Spencer Johnson got one as Royals were restricted to 151 for 9 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, KKR have already started their run chase. The KKR scoreboard read 19 for 0 in 2.5 overs with Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock currently batting at the crease.

