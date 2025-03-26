‘Like My Son, But…’ – Yograj Singh Clears the Air on These India Senior Players With a Conditional Clause

Yograj Singh, father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has shared his strong views on the current treatment of senior Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni. While expressing his affection for these players, Yograj made it clear that loyalty shouldn’t come at the cost of ignoring accountability.

Speaking on the Taruwar Kohli podcast, Yograj criticized the constant calls to drop players whenever they hit a rough patch. “If anyone doesn’t perform, you say drop Rohit, drop Kohli. Why drop anyone? They are going through a bad phase; help them out, and assist them,” he said.

Yograj Singh backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

He stressed the need for support and hard work rather than dismissal. “I’d say come on boys, I’m with you. Let’s play Ranji; let’s do some practice. Rohit, let’s run 20 km and do training. Nobody’s willing to do that. Everyone’s like, get them out,” he added.

Yograj also addressed his personal equation with some of India’s senior players. “They aren’t someone you send out, they are guys whom you look after, take care of. I love them like my own, never differentiated between them and Yuvraj Singh. Even with MS Dhoni, for instance. I consider him like my son, but what’s wrong is wrong,” he stated.

In another emotional moment, Yograj recalled how deeply he was affected when he heard about Kapil Dev’s health scare. “I love Kapil (Dev) so much, but what you have done is wrong. Just accept that. I got to know he had a heart attack, I rushed to Delhi and was crying. My wife and kids are asking me whom I am crying for so much. I said for my friend, he can’t die like that. I called him all night, and then I got the news that he’s alright,” he said.

Yograj’s remarks reflect both his emotional connection to the game and a firm stance on taking responsibility. His message is clear — love and respect for legends shouldn’t prevent honest criticism when it’s needed.

