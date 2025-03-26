News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
yograj singh virat kohli ms dhoni
news
Last updated: March 26, 2025

‘Like My Son, But…’ – Yograj Singh Clears the Air on These India Senior Players With a Conditional Clause

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
yograj singh virat kohli ms dhoni

Yograj Singh, father of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has shared his strong views on the current treatment of senior Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni. While expressing his affection for these players, Yograj made it clear that loyalty shouldn’t come at the cost of ignoring accountability.

Speaking on the Taruwar Kohli podcast, Yograj criticized the constant calls to drop players whenever they hit a rough patch. “If anyone doesn’t perform, you say drop Rohit, drop Kohli. Why drop anyone? They are going through a bad phase; help them out, and assist them,” he said.

Yograj Singh backs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

He stressed the need for support and hard work rather than dismissal. “I’d say come on boys, I’m with you. Let’s play Ranji; let’s do some practice. Rohit, let’s run 20 km and do training. Nobody’s willing to do that. Everyone’s like, get them out,” he added.

Yograj also addressed his personal equation with some of India’s senior players. “They aren’t someone you send out, they are guys whom you look after, take care of. I love them like my own, never differentiated between them and Yuvraj Singh. Even with MS Dhoni, for instance. I consider him like my son, but what’s wrong is wrong,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

In another emotional moment, Yograj recalled how deeply he was affected when he heard about Kapil Dev’s health scare. “I love Kapil (Dev) so much, but what you have done is wrong. Just accept that. I got to know he had a heart attack, I rushed to Delhi and was crying. My wife and kids are asking me whom I am crying for so much. I said for my friend, he can’t die like that. I called him all night, and then I got the news that he’s alright,” he said.

Yograj’s remarks reflect both his emotional connection to the game and a firm stance on taking responsibility. His message is clear — love and respect for legends shouldn’t prevent honest criticism when it’s needed.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Related posts

Fazalhaq Farooqi ipl 2025 rajasthan royals

Why are Rajasthan Royals Playing Former RCB Star Over Fazalhaq Farooqi in the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match?

7:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why is Sunil Narine Not Playing the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash for Kolkata Knight Riders?

Why is Sunil Narine Not Playing the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash for Kolkata Knight Riders?

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane revealed the reason during the coin toss.
8:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 virat kohli ab de villiers rcb

‘Should’ve Realized It’: Former RCB Star Says They Should’ve Stopped Saying ‘Ee Saala Cup Namde’ Years Ago

The former batter felt that the tagline had become counterproductive for the team
6:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
Forgotten KKR Star Tim Seifert Makes Strong Comeback in International Cricket, Puts Himself in Contention for T20 World Cup 2026

Forgotten KKR Star Makes Strong Comeback in International Cricket, Puts Himself in Contention for T20 World Cup 2026

He scored a brilliant 97* off 38 balls against Pakistan.
4:58 pm
Sreejita Sen
"Captaincy Was Not Up To The Mark": Former Indian Player Criticises Shubman Gill Strategies in their IPL 2025 Opener Against Punjab Kings

“Captaincy Was Not Up To The Mark”: Former Indian Player Criticises Shubman Gill’s Strategies in their IPL 2025 Opener Against Punjab Kings

The Gujarat Titans lost the match by 11 runs.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Been Wondering’: Google CEO Raises Question Over Washington Sundar Snub During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

‘Been Wondering’: Google CEO Raises Question Over Star India All-Rounder’s Snub During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired for INR 3.2 crores at the auction.
4:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.