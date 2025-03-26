KL Rahul Set To Make Early Return for Delhi Capitals; Will Be Available From THIS IPL 2025 Match

Delhi Capitals have received a huge boost ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 match with KL Rahul set to return.

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is set to return for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (March 30), according to the Times of India.

Why KL Rahul had missed DC vs LSG clash

“Having just become a father, India’s white-ball keeper-batter KL Rahul is set to turn out for the Delhi Capitals’ second match of IPL-2025 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30,” Gaurav Gupta, a reporter of Times of India, wrote on micro-blogging website “X”.

KL Rahul had missed Delhi Capitals’ IPL season opener against Lucknow Super Giants due to the birth of his first child. His wife Athiya Shetty gave birth to a baby girl on Monday. Delhi Capitals had acquired KL Rahul for INR 14 crores at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

KL Rahul’s IPL career

Prior to his current stint with Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), whom he led for between 2022 and 2024. Lucknow Super Giants reached the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 under Rahul’s captaincy, but failed to make the final. In IPL 2024, Lucknow Supe Giants missed out on qualifying for the playoffs after finishing the league stage in seventh place with 14 points.

KL Rahul has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) before his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul led Punjab Kings in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons, but on both the occasions, Punjab Kings failed to go beyond the league stage.

KL Rahul has played 132 matches in the IPL and has scored 4683 runs at a strike-rate of 134.61. He has scored 37 fifties and four centuries.

Delhi Capitals had defeated Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket in a thrilling clash on Monday. Delhi Capitals opted to field first after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants. The Rishabh Pant-led side posted a strong total of 209/8 following fifties from Mitchell Marsh (72) and Nicholas Pooran (75). Delhi Capitals were 65/5 at one stage of their chase, but an unbeaten knock of 66 from Ashutosh Sharma inspired the 2020 IPL finalists to a one-wicket win.

