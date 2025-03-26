Vaibhav Arora Sends Sanju Samson’s Leg Stump Flying In RR vs KKR Clash In IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Sanju Samson’s full return as Rajasthan Royals captain in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 wasn’t a pleasant one as his stay at the crease lasted just 11 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the pitch at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati offering good seam movement for the pacers, Samson opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and scored two handsome boundaries in the Power Play and took the score to 33 in 3.4 overs.

Before Samson’s innings could gather steam, Arora fired a fuller-length delivery right the blockhole as he spotted the right hander was shuffling across his stumps. Samson completely missed the ball as it took out his leg stump cleanly off the ground.

The RR captain, who had played as an Impact Player against SRH and scored 66 off 37 balls, was able to score only 13 off 11 balls in his second outing of the latest season.

More to follow…