Harshit Rana Brings in Unique Celebration on Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Redeems Himself After Drop Catch in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Harshit Rana made a strong comeback in the field during the sixth match of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. After dropping a key chance earlier in the match, the young pacer made up for it by completing the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal later in the innings.

The incident began in the fifth over when Rana, who was also bowling at the time, had a golden opportunity to dismiss Jaiswal. On the final ball of the 5th over, Rana delivered a slower one that Jaiswal hit straight back at him. Rana got both hands to it but couldn’t hold on. The missed chance could have proven costly with Jaiswal set at the crease.

Harshit Rana brings in new celebration on dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal

However, Rana got a shot at redemption just a few overs later. In the ninth over of the Royals’ innings, Moeen Ali came into the attack. On the fourth ball of the over (8.4), Ali bowled a tossed-up delivery on the off-stump. Jaiswal, looking to accelerate, charged down the track and tried to loft it over long-on. But he mistimed the shot, and the ball went high into the air.

Stationed in the deep, Harshit Rana settled under the ball and completed the catch. This time, there was no mistake. His relief was clear as he celebrated with a knee-walk across the field — a gesture that highlighted both the pressure he had felt after the drop and his satisfaction at making amends.

The wicket was crucial, as Jaiswal had started to look dangerous and could have anchored Rajasthan’s innings. Earlier, Royals lost skipper Sanju Samson early, and although Riyan Parag played a few attacking shots, he too fell soon after. Jaiswal’s dismissal further pushed Rajasthan on the back foot.

Harshit Rana’s moment of redemption turned into a key turning point in the game, ensuring his earlier miss did not cost Kolkata Knight Riders too much. His composed catch and unique celebration stood out in a high-pressure match.