Why Is Andre Russell Not Bowling for KKR in IPL 2025?

Andre Russell, who took 19 wickets in IPL 2024, has not bowled a single over for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricted Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a total of 151/9 in their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Guwahati on Wednesday.

All of Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers, including Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana got a at least a wicket each, but one notable absentee from the bowlers’ chart was Andre Russell, who didn’t get to bowl a single over. Russell also did not bowl in Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last week, which the defending champions lost by seven wickets.

Why is Andre Russell not bowling for KKR?

Andre Russell has not suffered any injury setback recently and it seems like the move from Kolkata Knight Riders to not bowl the West Indian is a tactical one. Captain Ajinkya Rahane had in fact confirmed that Russell was fully fit and the reason why he isn’t bowling is because of the depth of frontline bowlers.

“He is absolutely fit. You are not going to use all the weapons in one game. We have five frontline bowlers. They are wicket takers,” Rahane had said after the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata.

ALSO READ:

Russell was one of the top bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, having taken 19 wickets from 15 matches. That was the same as his KKR teammate Harshit Rana and just two behind spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who finished IPL 2024 with 21 wickets.

Overall, Russell has played 128 IPL matches and taken 115 wickets at an economy of 9.36.

Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final of IPL 2024 to win their third title. Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, however, was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. KKR secured Ajinkya Rahane for his base price of INR 1.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Coming back to the RR vs KKR match on Wednesday, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali took two wickets each, whereas Spencer Johnson took one wicket. At the time of writing this report, Kolkata Knight Riders were 36/0 in 5.1 overs during their run chase of 152, with Moeen Ali (4) and Quinton de Kock (30) unbeaten at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.